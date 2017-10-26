Republican Jack Martins and Democrat Laura Curran, the two major party candidates for Nassau County executive, squared off Thursday in a debate hosted by the regional business leaders, tangling over red light cameras, ethics reform and fixing the county’s finances.

Curran, a second-term legislator from Baldwin, and Martins, a former state senator from Old Westbury, found common ground on many issues. Bot agree on the need to aggressively battle the MS-13 street gang, fix the county’s property assessment system and reject $60 million in fees hikes included in Nassau’s proposed 2018 budget.

But with 12 days remaining until Nassau voters pick their next county executive — Republican incumbent Edward Mangano is not running for re-election as he battles federal corruption charges — the candidates also staked out opposing positions on restructuring county debt and contracting reform.

Throughout the 90-minute debate in Woodbury, Curran returned often to the central theme of her campaign — that Nassau must reform its ethics policies after the indictment of elected officials and leaders of both political parties.

“I’ve had a front-row seat to the corruption, mismanagement and to the dysfunction and frankly it’s incredibly frustrating,” Curran told a crowd of about 700 business leaders.

Martins focused on making targeted budget cuts and program reforms that would end a control period, imposed in 2011 by the Nassau Interim Finance Authority, a state oversight board.

“We haven’t had the ability and the courage to deal with these issues whether they are Democrats or Republicans,” Martins said.

The debate was moderated by Long Island Association president Kevin Long. It was co-hosted by the Long Island Builders Institute, Long Island Contractor’s Association and the Association for a Better Long Island.