Nassau County will pay more than $5.4 million to a nonprofit housing developer to settle a 14-year-old lawsuit charging the county with discriminating against minorities by not offering housing opportunities to people with low and moderate incomes.

In addition to the payment to plaintiff MHANY Management Inc. to create affordable housing, Nassau will set aside $450,000 per year for three years for private and nonprofit developers seeking to build mixed-income rental housing in areas with high-performing schools. The county also will pay $120,000 to fund civil rights advocacy.

"I want to reaffirm my commitment to opening doors of opportunity to every person who calls Nassau home," Nassau County Executive Laura Curran said Friday in announcing the settlement in front of the county building in Mineola.

The settlement agreement, approved Monday by the county legislature, is neither an admission that the county was wrong nor a concession by MHANY that itsclaims were unfounded. It was aimed at avoiding the expense of a trial, according to court documents.

Three Nassau legislators, all Democrats, voted against the settlement, saying they did not believe it would bring more affordable housing to the county.

"In our opinion, this settlement does not provide a concrete pathway to affordable housing that promotes diversity in Nassau County," said Minority Leader Kevan Abrahams (D-Freeport).