TODAY'S PAPER
23° Good Afternoon
SEARCH
23° Good Afternoon
Long IslandPolitics

Nassau to use artificial intelligence to flag problem vendors

Nassau County Executive Laura Curran announced a pilot

Nassau County Executive Laura Curran announced a pilot partnership with Exiger, a leader in technology-enabled regulatory, financial crime, risk and compliance solutions, as part of her multi-levered strategy to combat corruption and promote transparency in government, in Mineola, Wednesday, Feb 27, 2019. Photo Credit: Danielle Silverman

By Scott Eidler scott.eidler@newsday.com @ScottyEidz
Print

Nassau officials will get nightly reports detailing potential problems with county vendors — from ethical conflicts to bribery convictions — using artificial intelligence technology, County Executive Laura Curran announced.

Exiger, a Manhattan-based company that uses the technology with financial clients, is offering the software to Nassau free of charge under an 18-month pilot program. The company generally works with financial institutions, issuing specialized reports to them about potential risks to their business. 

Computer-generated searches can hone-in on occupational and safety violations, bankruptcy filings, criminal indictments, convictions for bid-rigging, fraud, and debarment, Exiger officials said.

Curran, a Democrat, said the county will begin using the software on March, and called it "another big step that will take Nassau County from worst, to first, when it comes to transparency and ethics in procurement."

Previously, officials said, government officials had reviewed open source records — "basically a Google search," Curran said.

The new software uses "natural language processing" to refine searches to particularly relevant information, rather than a crush of findings a Google search could generate.

For example, with banks, "is there now something about this oligarch, did you do something that now we need to know about?" said Mike Cherkasky, Exiger Executive Chairman said.

Cherkasky is a former federal monitor who oversaw the carting industry on Long Island, HSBC and the Los Angeles Police Department. He also is also a former rackets bureau chief from the Manhattan District Attorney's Office.

"There is some mistrust in government … but going forward, we have to prove to our taxpayers that we are spending their money properly. We're very heavily taxed here in Nassau County," Curran said.

In 2015, Nassau County District Attorney Madeline Singas issued a report describing Nassau County’s contracting process as "a diffuse, paper-based system, with critical components of contract files scattered between agencies.

Without a comprehensive, central contract and vendor database, this system is nearly impossible to thoroughly audit or review," the report said.


 

Headshot

Scott Eidler covers Nassau County government and politics for Newsday. Scott has worked at Newsday since 2012 and previously covered municipal government and education.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

Latest Long Island News

Alicia and Augustine Oliveira in 1992. Long-married LIers who found love in the club
RFK Bridge ramps views from 125th street and LI Senate Dems oppose congestion pricing plan 
Fire departments respond to the Long Island Rail LIRR riders' instinct: 'Get to the closest exit'
Therese Iuzzolino, 45, pleaded guilty Tuesday to grand DA: Bookkeeper pleads guilty to embezzlement
Kids can celebrate St. Patrick's Day at many 11 ways kids can celebrate St. Patrick's Day
Emergency crews work on a LIRR derailment near Police: 3 dead after LIRR train hits vehicle, derails