Nassau County Executive Laura Curran on Tuesday issued an executive order she said would bring “historic” reforms to the county’s contracting procedures.

The executive order requires county officials to begin monitoring contracts at earlier stages, and establishes a new county procurement officer, Robert Cleary, who currently is county procurement director.

In the order, Curran expanded the county’s procurement monitoring system to track agreements beginning when departments initially request the work. Each department will have a chief contracting officer who will report to Cleary.

The order will “implement historic contract procurement reforms and put new controls in place that will take aim at ending contract-related corruption here in Nassau County,” Curran said.

“My administration is dedicated to promoting a culture of transparency and accountability free of corruption and fraud,” Curran said.

“The county’s internal control systems regarding the hiring of contractors should provide the residents of our county with the assurance that our contracting policies are being enforced and administered in a manner that protects them,” she said.