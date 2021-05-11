Nassau County Executive Laura Curran on Tuesday officially launched her bid for reelection, promising to bring "long-term economic sustainability" to the county.

Curran, 53, a Democrat from Baldwin, is seeking her second term in office. She is being challenged by Republican Bruce Blakeman, 65, a Hempstead Town Council member who served as presiding officer of the Nassau County Legislature in the 1990's.

"Now as I stand here not just as county executive but once again as a candidate, asking the people of Nassau to allow me to continue the work that we started nearly four years ago," Curran said, flanked by supporters holding signs on the steps of the county building in Mineola.

Curran noted her work during her first term in enacting ethics reform, creating a redevelopment plan for the 72-acres around Nassau Coliseum, reassessing properties countywide and dealing with the impact of a deadly global pandemic.

Jay Jacobs, chairman of the Nassau and state Democratic Party, introduced Curran using a quote former Republican President Ronald Regan: "Are we better off today than we were four years ago?"

Jacobs said, "in Nassau, the answer is a resounding 'yes.'"

Curran was "unafraid to take on the hard issues," Jacobs said.

Sign up for The Classroom newsletter. The pandemic has changed education on Long Island. Find out how. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

"She took us through a pandemic with great courage, with great commitment and with honesty and authenticity to gain the trust of the people of the county of Nassau," Jacobs said.

In an interview with Newsday, Blakeman said he believed the county executive campaign would come down to one issue: Taxes.

He said the election "will be a referendum" on Curran's reassessment program.

"I think it's going to be a very spirited campaign and that at the end of it I feel confident that I will be the next county executive," Blakeman said.