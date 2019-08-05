Nassau County elected officials' financial disclosure forms would be available online under legislation announced Monday by County Executive Laura Curran.

Curran said she planned to introduce a bill to require the county Board of Ethics to post online the disclosure forms of all county elected officials, including the 19 county legislators, the county executive, district attorney, comptroller and clerk.

“We know our residents deserve this because for too long, we’ve had politicians get into public service … who are looking more to do well for themselves than to do good for the people that they represent,” Curran said at a news conference in Mineola.

Under the measure, Nassau County would join Hempstead Town and New York State in making elected officials' disclosures available online for review.

About 700 Nassau officials, including department heads and others in policymaking positions, are required to submit financial disclosure forms annually to prevent conflicts of interest, abuses of power and self-dealing, Curran said. The forms include details about personal and family financial interests, income, debt, gifts and contract interests.

Currently, residents can only access financial disclosure forms by filing a public records request under the Freedom of Information Law.

Curran announced in March that employees would be required to submit their disclosure forms electronically.

At the retrial of former Nassau County Executive Edward Mangano, prosecutors alleged that Mangano took bribes from restaurateur Harendra Singh but never listed the items he was given on his financial disclosure forms. Mangano's defense team argued that the items were personal gifts that did not need to be publicly reported.

Mangano and his wife, Linda, were convicted of federal corruption charges in March. They are scheduled to be sentenced Oct. 3.

Nassau County District Attorney Madeline Singas has said the county's disclosure forms largely are useless in flagging conflicts of interest. Filers could leave out important information or have illegible handwriting, and "those seeking to avoid disclosure could do so with impunity," Singas has said.

Christopher Boyle, spokesman for the legislature's Republican majority, questioned whether the bill would make the disclosure forms easier to understand.