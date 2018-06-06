TODAY'S PAPER
Laura Curran seeks proposals for Nassau Hub property

The Nassau County executive will formally solicit plans from companies to create an ‘innovation district’ at the site surrounding the Coliseum.

Nassau Executive Laura Curran wants to hear new ideas on how to develop the Hub area surrounding the Coliseum, seen here on April 5, 2017. Photo Credit: ALL Island Aerial / Kevin P. Coughlin

By Candice Ferrette candice.ferrette@newsday.com @Cferrette
Nassau County Executive Laura Curran on Wednesday will formally seek proposals to develop the 77 acres surrounding NYCB Live’s Nassau Coliseum, administration officials said.

The Request for Expressions of Interest will solicit plans from developers; real estate and marketing firms; transportation and housing experts; and academic, research and corporate organizations interested in partnering with the county on a new “Nassau Hub Innovation District,” according to a draft copy.

The move comes three weeks after Curran rejected a proposal by the Blumenfeld Development Group to build an “arena district” that would have included entertainment, retail, housing and office space on the property.

Blumenfeld, based in Syosset, pitched its plan to Curran and county legislators in May after reaching an out-of-court settlement with former development partner Forest City Ratner. The companies had been in a legal battle over the rights to develop part of the Hub property since 2015, stalling progress on building on the larger site.

“We are casting a wide net and looking for innovative proposals,” Curran said Tuesday. “We want as many ideas as possible and are very interested in a corporate employer and high-wage jobs.”

Curran, a Democrat who took office Jan. 1, wants a “re-imagining” of the site — one of the last remaining major tracts of county-owned land.

Administration officials had expressed concern about whether Blumenfeld’s plan could compete with a $1 billion plan for a hockey arena for the New York Islanders and an entertainment and retail complex in Belmont Park.

Curran said she was “committed to a tight timeline” and wants to begin development of the Hub property as soon as possible.

The deadline for proposals is July 20. The county is asking interested parties to submit no more than 10 pages in response, including a “vision for the Nassau Hub, in narrative form.”

An RFEI, similar to an RFP, does not require legislative approval, although Curran said she communicated her plans to the GOP-controlled legislature.

Candice Ferrette covers Nassau County government and politics on Long Island. She has been a reporter at Newsday since 2011.

