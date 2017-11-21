TODAY'S PAPER
Broken Clouds 54° Good Evening
Broken Clouds 54° Good Evening
Long IslandPolitics

Laura Curran moves to keep her name off signs in Nassau

The Nassau County executive-elect had pledged to keep her name off nearly all official county signs and mailers.

A sign at Grant Park in Hewlett bears

A sign at Grant Park in Hewlett bears the name of outgoing Nassau County Executive Edward Mangano. Photo Credit: Newsday / Paul LaRocco

By Robert Brodsky  robert.brodsky@newsday.com @BrodskyRobert
Print See Comments
Share Tweet Share Email

Nassau County Executive-elect Laura Curran has asked the administration of outgoing County Executive Edward Mangano to keep her name off all official signs, fulfilling one of her campaign promises.

Thomas Garry, chairman of the Curran transition team, met with Rob Walker, Mangano’s chief deputy county executive, earlier this month to convey the request.

The Department of Public Works would need to order the new signs weeks in advance so they are ready for the start of Curran’s term on Jan. 1. Mangano’s name appears on about 700 signs across the county, Walker said Tuesday.

“As per my conversation with the transition team of County Executive-Elect Curran please do not add her name to any signs, printing or letterhead,” Walker wrote in a Nov. 14 email to five Mangano agency heads, including Public Works Commissioner Commissioner Shila Shah-Gavnoudias and Parks Commissioner Brian Nugent.

During the campaign, Curran, a Democrat, criticized Mangano, a Republican, for putting his name on signs in Nassau parks, buildings, buses and even on pencils at county golf courses. Curran called the practice a “thoughtless exercise in vanity,” and a “waste of money.”

Curran has pledged to keep her name off nearly all official county property and mailers. She also plans to deny requests from other county lawmakers to put their names on signs at taxpayer-funded projects.

In some cases, Mangano’s nameplate will be replaced on existing signs or painted over, Walker said. Other signs, he said, will need to be replaced entirely.

Mangano took office in 2010 after defeating Democrat Thomas Suozzi, who represents the Third Congressional District. Walker said it took about three months to replace Suozzi’s name at all county properties at a cost of $80,000 to $85,000.

The incoming administration, he said, will spend $35,000 to $40,000 in equipment and labor costs to take Mangano’s name off the signs, he said.

Mangano did not to seek a third term as he fights federal corruption charges.

“As I said during the campaign, taxpayer dollars should not be used for self-promotion of elected officials,” Curran said in a statement. “Our names don’t belong on county signs or forms, and taxpayers need to know their money is being spent only for the public good.”

Headshot

Robert Brodsky is a Nassau County political reporter who has worked at Newsday since 2011. He is a Queens College and American University alum.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter

Latest Long Island News

Suffolk County legislator Rob Calarco, right, is shown Dems hold up funding for dredging project
Nassau County College President W. Hubert Keen speaks Off probation, NCC regains full accreditation
Striking members of TWU Local 252 rally in Records: Company lays off 134 after strike
Nassau County Republican Chairman Joseph Mondello's daughter, Elizabeth, Mondello’s daughter works part time for town
Ryan Solan of Merrick, meets with Sharon Crane Long Island jobless rate 4.1% in October
Former Town of Oyster Bay Supervisor John Venditto SEC files civil suit against Venditto
Sorry to interrupt...

Your first 5 are free

Access to Newsday is free for Optimum customers.

Please enjoy 5 complimentary views to articles, photos, and videos during the next 30 days.

LOGIN SUBSCRIBE