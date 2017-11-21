Nassau County Executive-elect Laura Curran has asked the administration of outgoing County Executive Edward Mangano to keep her name off all official signs, fulfilling one of her campaign promises.

Thomas Garry, chairman of the Curran transition team, met with Rob Walker, Mangano’s chief deputy county executive, earlier this month to convey the request.

The Department of Public Works would need to order the new signs weeks in advance so they are ready for the start of Curran’s term on Jan. 1. Mangano’s name appears on about 700 signs across the county, Walker said Tuesday.

Nassau County Executive-elect talks about first-term goals

“As per my conversation with the transition team of County Executive-Elect Curran please do not add her name to any signs, printing or letterhead,” Walker wrote in a Nov. 14 email to five Mangano agency heads, including Public Works Commissioner Commissioner Shila Shah-Gavnoudias and Parks Commissioner Brian Nugent.

During the campaign, Curran, a Democrat, criticized Mangano, a Republican, for putting his name on signs in Nassau parks, buildings, buses and even on pencils at county golf courses. Curran called the practice a “thoughtless exercise in vanity,” and a “waste of money.”

Curran has pledged to keep her name off nearly all official county property and mailers. She also plans to deny requests from other county lawmakers to put their names on signs at taxpayer-funded projects.

In some cases, Mangano’s nameplate will be replaced on existing signs or painted over, Walker said. Other signs, he said, will need to be replaced entirely.

Get The 1600 newsletter Get our inside look at the White House and goings on in the Donald Trump administration. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Mangano took office in 2010 after defeating Democrat Thomas Suozzi, who represents the Third Congressional District. Walker said it took about three months to replace Suozzi’s name at all county properties at a cost of $80,000 to $85,000.

The incoming administration, he said, will spend $35,000 to $40,000 in equipment and labor costs to take Mangano’s name off the signs, he said.

Mangano did not to seek a third term as he fights federal corruption charges.

“As I said during the campaign, taxpayer dollars should not be used for self-promotion of elected officials,” Curran said in a statement. “Our names don’t belong on county signs or forms, and taxpayers need to know their money is being spent only for the public good.”