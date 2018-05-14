Nassau County Executive Laura Curran and Legis. Denise Ford (R-Long Beach) on Monday urged victims of fraud by superstorm Sandy contractors to file complaints, and said they were considering new legislation to strengthen protections for displaced homeowners.

“We are here today to wage war on unscrupulous contractors,” said Curran, standing in front of an incomplete home on Wyoming Avenue in Long Beach, a block from the beach. “Any resident who has been taken advantage of by a licensed or unlicensed contractor should know that they are not alone.”

Curran is asking all county residents who feel they have been victims to log complaints with the county’s Office of Consumer Affairs. More than 185 complaints have been received by that office since 2014, county officials said.

Curran said the county maintains a database of fraudulent contractors that is updated online.

“Consumer Affairs, the D.A.’s office and New York Rising will work with you if you are about to miss a deadline because of these contractors,” said Ford.

Ford said she is working with other county legislators on a possible bill that would increase penalties for contractors who defraud victims of the 2012 storm.