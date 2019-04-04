Two Nassau County police precincts — in Manhasset and Levittown — will reopen next week with law enforcement staff in a $2.2 million deal between the county executive and legislators.

Nassau County Executive Laura Curran, Police Commissioner Patrick Ryder and Legis. Ellen Birnbaum (D-Great Neck) announced the expected reopening and renovation of the Sixth Precinct on Community Drive in Manhasset on Thursday morning.

Curran called it “a vital part of Nassau’s community policing effort.”

The county’s Sixth and Eighth precincts were closed under a 2012 consolidation plan aimed at saving money. They were converted into community policing centers that lacked the full staff of a precinct.

The Sixth Precinct reopens on Tuesday and the Eighth on North Wantagh Avenue on Wednesday. The two precincts will have both police officers and upper-level police supervisors.

Birnbaum, who advocated for the reopening and renovation of the Manhasset precinct, said: “This was a fight that was worth fighting for.”

Renovations to the existing 1972 building will cost $860,000. The work will be done in October, officials said. In the meantime, the precinct will be located in a modular building on the property.