Police precincts in Manhasset, Levittown being reopened, officials say

The Sixth and Eighth precincts, closed in 2012 to save money, will be reopened and staffed by police in a $2.2M deal between the Nassau County executive and lawmakers.

The Sixth Precinct in Manhasset is expected to

The Sixth Precinct in Manhasset is expected to reopen on April 9. In the meantime, the precinct will be located in a modular building on the property. Photo Credit: Howard Schnapp

By Candice Ferrette candice.ferrette@newsday.com @candiceferrette
Two Nassau County police precincts — in Manhasset and Levittown — will reopen next week with law enforcement staff  in a $2.2 million deal between the county executive and legislators.

Nassau County Executive Laura Curran, Police Commissioner Patrick Ryder and Legis. Ellen Birnbaum (D-Great Neck) announced the expected reopening and renovation of the Sixth Precinct on Community Drive in Manhasset on Thursday morning.

Curran called it “a vital part of Nassau’s community policing effort.”

The county’s Sixth and Eighth precincts were closed under a 2012 consolidation plan aimed at saving money. They were converted into community policing centers that lacked the full staff of a precinct.

The Sixth Precinct reopens on Tuesday and the Eighth on North Wantagh Avenue  on Wednesday. The two precincts will have both police officers and upper-level police supervisors.

Birnbaum, who advocated for the reopening and renovation of the Manhasset precinct, said: “This was a fight that was worth fighting for.”

Renovations to the existing 1972 building will cost $860,000. The work will be done in October, officials said. In the meantime, the precinct will be located in a modular building on the property.

Candice Ferrette covers Nassau County government and politics on Long Island. She has been a reporter at Newsday since 2011.

