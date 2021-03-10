Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul on Wednesday said new tax breaks for restaurants and entertainment venues, rent relief for struggling residents, child care initiatives and regional infrastructure projects will help bring Long Island out of the pandemic economic crisis.

Hochul made her comments at the Long Island Association's annual State of the Region breakfast, with more than 600 local business leaders, lawmakers and others logged onto the event.

Hochul highlighted $130 billion in tax credits for small businesses she said would help the restaurant and hospitality industries; the state's $306 billion investment in infrastructure, including the LIRR third track project from Floral Park to Hicksville; the new Islanders' arena and entertainment center at Belmont Park slated to open in the Fall; a deal with defense contractor Northrop Grumman for environmental cleanup; and millions of dollars for child care centers as many schools remain closed.

A program to eliminate penalties for renters who are late on their payments aims to help families save money that they can funnel into the local economy, Hochul said.

"A lot of families got crushed through no fault of their own," Hochul said.

Hochul also noted the $350 billion in pandemic assistance to state and local governments contained in a $1.9 trillion bill passed by the U.S. House on Wednesday.

New York State's finances, "are going to be in a much better place had that not been delivered," Hochul said.

"We don't want to focus on the last year because it's been a dark year but I do think there are going to be some take-aways that will be more positive for Long Islanders," Hochul said before her presentation.

Nassau County Executive Laura Curran and Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone also participated in the breakfast. The event was hosted by LIA president Kevin Law, who will leave his post at the regional business group at end of March.