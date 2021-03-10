TODAY'S PAPER
Good Evening
SEARCH
Good Evening
Long IslandPolitics

Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul: Business tax breaks, renter assistance key to recovery

Lieutenant governor Kathy Hochul speaks at a vaccination

Lieutenant governor Kathy Hochul speaks at a vaccination site at Jones Beach on Jan. 21, 2021. Credit: Newsday / Raychel Brightman

By Candice Ferrette candice.ferrette@newsday.com @candiceferrette
Print

Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul on Wednesday said new tax breaks for restaurants and entertainment venues, rent relief for struggling residents, child care initiatives and regional infrastructure projects will help bring Long Island out of the pandemic economic crisis.

Hochul made her comments at the Long Island Association's annual State of the Region breakfast, with more than 600 local business leaders, lawmakers and others logged onto the event.

Hochul highlighted $130 billion in tax credits for small businesses she said would help the restaurant and hospitality industries; the state's $306 billion investment in infrastructure, including the LIRR third track project from Floral Park to Hicksville; the new Islanders' arena and entertainment center at Belmont Park slated to open in the Fall; a deal with defense contractor Northrop Grumman for environmental cleanup; and millions of dollars for child care centers as many schools remain closed.

A program to eliminate penalties for renters who are late on their payments aims to help families save money that they can funnel into the local economy, Hochul said.

"A lot of families got crushed through no fault of their own," Hochul said.

Hochul also noted the $350 billion in pandemic assistance to state and local governments contained in a $1.9 trillion bill passed by the U.S. House on Wednesday.

New York State's finances, "are going to be in a much better place had that not been delivered," Hochul said.

"We don't want to focus on the last year because it's been a dark year but I do think there are going to be some take-aways that will be more positive for Long Islanders," Hochul said before her presentation.

Nassau County Executive Laura Curran and Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone also participated in the breakfast. The event was hosted by LIA president Kevin Law, who will leave his post at the regional business group at end of March.

Candice Ferrette poses for an employee headshot at

Candice Ferrette covers Nassau County government and politics on Long Island. She has been a reporter at Newsday since 2011.

Latest Long Island News

Several Long Island groups that provide addiction services LI groups to get $5.7M in federal funds to provide addiction services
Joseph Norris at his arraignment in court in FF in fatal crash drove drunk for miles the wrong way, prosecutors say
Lori Pape receives her vaccine for COVID-19 on 'They're asking for appointments': Pharmacists see new vaccine seekers
East Hampton Town Supervisor Peter Van Scoyoc's decision Supervisor rejects application to incorporate Wainscott as village
Village of Hempstead mayoral candidates: Herberth Flores, left, Election for mayor in Hempstead Village is a four-way race
Restaurant workers and patrons share indoor space at Cuomo: NYC indoor dining capacity increasing to 50%
Didn’t find what you were looking for?