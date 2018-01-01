Laura Curran will take the oath of office Monday to become Nassau County’s first female county executive in an outdoor ceremony in front of her new Mineola office.

Curran, 49, a Democrat from Baldwin, will be inaugurated outside the Theodore Roosevelt Executive & Legislative Building on Franklin Avenue during a brief ceremony at noon. She will become only the third Democrat to serve as Nassau County executive, following Thomas Suozzi and the late Eugene Nickerson.

Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo will administer the oath of office and Rockville Centre Mayor Francis X. Murray will serve as master of ceremonies. The event is free and open to the public.

Nassau County Executive-elect talks about first-term goals

Legis. Laura Schaeffer (R-Westbury) will sing “The Star-Spangled Banner.” Pastor Stephen Lewis of Bethel A.M.E. Church in Freeport will deliver the invocation, and Rabbi Anchelle Perl of the Chabad of Mineola will perform the benediction. Monsignor Steven Camp of the Church of St. Patrick in Huntington and Imam Mufti Farhan of the Westbury-based Islamic Center of Long Island will deliver an “Interfaith Reflection.”

The inauguration is the culmination of a 14-month journey for Curran, a two-term county legislator who entered politics in 2010 as a Baldwin school board member after spending much of her career as a reporter for the New York Daily News and the New York Post.

The Ontario native also worked as a part-time Nassau County press officer during Suozzi’s term as county executive; at a social service agency recertifying foster homes, and as a journalism professor at SUNY’s Purchase College.

Curran was the first candidate to enter the race, launching her campaign in November 2016, only months after incumbent County Executive Edward Mangano was indicted on federal corruption charges.

Mangano, a Bethpage Republican who did not seek a third term, has pleaded not guilty and is scheduled to stand trial in March.

Throughout the yearlong campaign, Curran criticized what she called incumbent Republicans’ “culture of corruption,” arguing that Nassau needed new leadership.

Curran pledged to overhaul the way Nassau awarded county contracts; argued for term limits for elected officials; pledged to limit political activity by her hires; and promised to cap campaign contributions made by county vendors.

Curran easily defeated County Comptroller George Maragos in a Democratic primary in September and beat former Republican State Sen. Jack Martins by a 3 percentage-point margin on Nov. 7.

Curran raised just under $2.8 million during the campaign.

Also taking office this week are Democratic County Comptroller Jack Schnirman and Laura Gillen, the first Democrat elected as supervisor in the Town of Hempstead in more than a century. County Clerk Maureen O’Connell, a Republican, also won a fourth term.

And while Democrats picked up one seat in the county legislature on Election Day, Republicans still will control the chamber with an 11-8 majority, raising the prospect of challenges to Curran’s legislative agenda.

During her transition into office, Curran has announced the termination of about 160 nonunion Mangano administration appointees. They include department heads, commissioners, assistant commissioners and deputy county attorneys, who can be hired or fired at will. She will retain about 100 management employees who applied for positions under the new administration.

Curran has hired former Long Island Rail Road President Helena Williams as her chief deputy county executive. She also has named six top deputies, including former New York City Budget Director Mark Page as her deputy county executive for finance; Assistant State Attorney General John Chiara as deputy county executive for compliance and Tatum Fox, assistant Nassau Police commissioner of legal affairs and compliance, as deputy county executive for public safety.

Curran appointed Jared Kasschau, a partner in the law firm of Harris Beach, as her county attorney.