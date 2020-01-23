Thomas Stokes, a former chief fiscal deputy to Democrat Tom Suozzi when Suozzi was Nassau County executive, has withdrawn as a candidate to lead Nassau University Medical Center, County Executive Laura Curran said.

A monthslong search committee led by former NuHealth Chairman George Tsunis had narrowed down the search to Stokes and John Gupta, a longtime health care executive. NuHealth is the public benefit corporation that runs NUMC, Nassau's only public hospital.

“The search done under George Tsunis was a valid monthslong search, and I am now scheduling another meeting with the other candidate that emerged," Curran said Thursday, referring to Gupta.

"We need leadership at the hospital, and we need a strong CEO who can work hard to make sure that this very important safety net hospital continues to take care of our community, and is financially strong enough to provide quality medical care to our communities," Curran said.

Gupta, of Roslyn Heights, is a principal of Newtown Avenue LLC, a health care consulting company in Glen Head. He worked previously at The Brooklyn Hospital Center as an executive vice president, and has served in senior positions with Northwell Health, Mount Sinai Hospital and St. John's Episcopal Hospital and Interfaith Medical Center, where he was chief executive, according to his resume.

Last Thursday, NuHealth board trustees approved issuing a request for proposals to hire a search firm to find a new chief executive and President of NUMC. The board also appointed an interim chief executive and President, Anthony Boutin, for 18 months.

NuHealth chairman Robert Detor, who started last Friday hours after the meeting had ended, has been filling the chief executive role in the interim, under hospital bylaws.

Trustee Warren Zysman said Curran "and the board are entitled to do their due diligence" on applicants.