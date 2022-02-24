TODAY'S PAPER
Democrat Laura Gillen announces campaign for Congress in 4th District

Former Hempstead Town Supervisor Laura Gillen, shown in

Former Hempstead Town Supervisor Laura Gillen, shown in December 2019, is running for the Democratic nomination in the 4th Congressional District. Credit: Jeff Bachner

By Scott Eidler scott.eidler@newsday.com @ScottEidler
Former Hempstead Supervisor Laura Gillen announced her candidacy for Congress in the 4th District Thursday, after Rep. Kathleen Rice (D-Garden City) said she would not run for reelection.

Gillen's decision to enter the race sets up a potential primary against Nassau County Legis. Siela Bynoe (D-Westbury), who announced her candidacy over the weekend.

In 2017, Gillen became the first Democrat to win election as Hempstead Town supervisor in more than a century.

She was defeated in 2019 by Republican Donald Clavin.

"Public service is something that has been in my blood since I was young," she told Newsday.

Gillen, 52, said "the world has gone mad a little bit, and I think as town supervisor I showed that I am not afraid to go into the lion's den, stand up for what I believe in, stand up for what I believe the residents and the constituents need."

She said she also has shown, "that I can work with the other side to build a consensus and get things done."

Gillen said she also had significant concerns about threats to American democracy.

"Our democracy is in a scary place," she said. "We have people going to Washington who are saying extreme outrageous things just to get themselves on TV and build up their followers on social media."

As Hempstead supervisor, Gillen tangled with Republican town board members who controlled the board majority.

Gillen set out to rid town government of what she characterized as entrenched corruption in the longtime Republican Party stronghold.

GOP board members blocked many of her anti-corruption initiatives.

Gillen, an attorney, has been working as an adjunct professor at Hofstra Law School since she left Hempstead Town.

Headshot of Newsday employee Scott Eidler on June

Scott Eidler covers Nassau County government and politics for Newsday. Scott has worked at Newsday since 2012 and previously covered municipal government and education.

