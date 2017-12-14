Steve Bannon, President Donald Trump’s former chief strategist, is expected to help raise money Thursday evening in Manhattan for Rep. Lee Zeldin, a Shirley Republican whom national Democrats are targeting for defeat.

Neither Zeldin’s office nor the fundraiser’s hosts would disclose the venue. However, more than a dozen left-leaning activist groups are planning to hold a “Keep Bannon out of New York” rally outside one of the hosts’ offices.

The fundraiser comes two days after a Bannon-backed Senate candidate, Roy Moore, lost to Democrat Doug Jones in Alabama. Jones will be the first Democrat to go to the Senate in nearly a quarter century.

Fundraiser co-host Arthur Schwartz, who confirmed the event would be held Thursday, said he would leave the decision about whether to disclose the location to Bannon’s security providers.

Bannon, who resigned in August as Trump’s principal political strategist, is a populist conservative credited with helping catapult Trump to the presidency.

Bannon backed Moore, an evangelical populist who was accused by multiple women of molesting and pursuing them sexually decades ago, when they were in their teens and Moore was in his 30s.

Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee spokesman Evan Lukaske said in a statement Thursday: “Next year, Zeldin will have to explain to voters why he’s partnering with a man who supported an alleged child molester.”

Last year, the committee put Zeldin’s seat on a list of “battlefield” districts in the Democrats’ campaign to retake the House of Representatives from Republicans.

In October, Bannon promised a “season of war against a GOP establishment.”

Thursday’s anti-Bannon rally is at 5 p.m. on Park Avenue.

“If they’re willing to threaten our communities by giving a platform to Steve Bannon’s hateful agenda for their own political gain,” the opponents said in a Facebook invitation, “we’re going to do everything in our power to hold them accountable.”

Rep. Peter King (R-Seaford) said Thursday that he thinks the influence of Bannon “has waned after Moore’s loss.”

Of Zeldin’s fundraiser, King said, “I don’t like Bannon but a person has to do what they feel is best. “Lee, I guess, knows him better than I do.”