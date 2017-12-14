TODAY'S PAPER
Few Clouds 30° Good Afternoon
Few Clouds 30° Good Afternoon
Long IslandPolitics

Steve Bannon holds Manhattan fundraiser for Rep. Lee Zeldin

Activist groups plan a protest on Park Avenue.

Left, Steve Bannon in Midland City, Ala., on

Left, Steve Bannon in Midland City, Ala., on Dec. 11, 2017; and Rep. Lee Zeldin in East Hampton on Oct. 8, 2016. Photo Credit: Getty Images (2)

By Matthew Chayes matthew.chayes@newsday.com @chayesmatthew
Print See Comments
Share Tweet Share Email

Steve Bannon, President Donald Trump’s former chief strategist, is expected to help raise money Thursday evening in Manhattan for Rep. Lee Zeldin, a Shirley Republican whom national Democrats are targeting for defeat.

Neither Zeldin’s office nor the fundraiser’s hosts would disclose the venue. However, more than a dozen left-leaning activist groups are planning to hold a “Keep Bannon out of New York” rally outside one of the hosts’ offices.

The fundraiser comes two days after a Bannon-backed Senate candidate, Roy Moore, lost to Democrat Doug Jones in Alabama. Jones will be the first Democrat to go to the Senate in nearly a quarter century.

Fundraiser co-host Arthur Schwartz, who confirmed the event would be held Thursday, said he would leave the decision about whether to disclose the location to Bannon’s security providers.

Bannon, who resigned in August as Trump’s principal political strategist, is a populist conservative credited with helping catapult Trump to the presidency.

Bannon backed Moore, an evangelical populist who was accused by multiple women of molesting and pursuing them sexually decades ago, when they were in their teens and Moore was in his 30s.

Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee spokesman Evan Lukaske said in a statement Thursday: “Next year, Zeldin will have to explain to voters why he’s partnering with a man who supported an alleged child molester.”

Last year, the committee put Zeldin’s seat on a list of “battlefield” districts in the Democrats’ campaign to retake the House of Representatives from Republicans.

In October, Bannon promised a “season of war against a GOP establishment.”

Thursday’s anti-Bannon rally is at 5 p.m. on Park Avenue.

“If they’re willing to threaten our communities by giving a platform to Steve Bannon’s hateful agenda for their own political gain,” the opponents said in a Facebook invitation, “we’re going to do everything in our power to hold them accountable.”

Rep. Peter King (R-Seaford) said Thursday that he thinks the influence of Bannon “has waned after Moore’s loss.”

Of Zeldin’s fundraiser, King said, “I don’t like Bannon but a person has to do what they feel is best. “Lee, I guess, knows him better than I do.”

Matthew Chayes, a Newsday reporter since 2007, covers New York City Hall.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter

Latest Long Island News

A student solves a geometry problem during Susan State on LI schools: Advanced diplomas, test scores rise
An influenza vaccine syringe at Syosset Hospital on Health Dept.: Influenza now prevalent in NY
Madison Beer performs on MTV's Madison Beer talks fave LI spots, Bieber -- and 'haters'
Toy donations en route to Puerto Rico were LIers aim to send 10,000 toys to Puerto Rico
Voters in the Bethpage Fire District, and dozens Two propositions OK’d in fire district elections
A worker shovels snow from the entrance of NWS: Clearing, cold after snowfall on LI
Sorry to interrupt...

Your first 5 are free

Access to Newsday is free for Optimum customers.

Please enjoy 5 complimentary views to articles, photos, and videos during the next 30 days.

LOGIN SUBSCRIBE