Rep. Lee Zeldin confirms he was diagnosed, treated for leukemia

WASHINGTON — Rep. Lee Zeldin on Saturday said he was diagnosed with early-stage leukemia in November and immediately started treatment before he tested the waters and then announced that he was running for the Republican nomination for governor in April.

Zeldin, 41, a third-term Republican congressman from Shirley, in a text to Newsday confirmed reports that he had been diagnosed and treated for cancer — which he described as an early-stage chronic myeloid leukemia.

"Last November, I was diagnosed with early stage CML and immediately started treatment which I responded well to without side effects," Zeldin said in the text.

Zeldin first revealed the diagnosis publicly when he spoke to an Ontario County Republican Party dinner Friday night, to encourage someone in the audience that is undergoing treatments, former Assembly Minority Leader Brian Kolb, who was at the dinner, told Newsday.

"I was surprised," Kolb, a Canandagua Republican whose district Included Ontario County until his retirement last year, told Newsday on Saturday. "He brought it up toward the end of his speech."

Kolb said Zeldin was praising Ontario County Chairwoman Trisha Turner for her inspirational strength in fighting her own health problems when he announced he had cancer.

"You wouldn’t know he had cancer if he didn’t say it," Kolb said.

Assembly Republican leader Will Barclay was also at the dinner and said he was surprised at Zeldin’s announcement.

"I didn’t know he was sick," Barclay (R-Pulaski) told Newsday. "When he said he was diagnosed with cancer, it was a surprise. But it seems like he’s doing well."

Suffolk County GOP Chairman Jesse Garcia told Newsday in a phone interview Saturday that he knew about Zeldin’s diagnosis, but said it never slowed him down.

"He was diagnosed. He was treated. He is fully healthy, and that all occurred before he announced he was running for governor," Garcia said.

Knowing Zeldin for years, "if it was going to be an issue for him, he wouldn’t be running for governor," Kolb said.

Zeldin also confirmed his diagnosis to New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman, telling her that his diagnosis "has no impact on his campaign for governor."

Since announcing that he was seeking the Republican nomination for governor, Zeldin has crisscrossed the state, attending meetings, dinners and sessions with every one of the county Republican and Conservative Party chairs.

Leukemia is a type of cancer that affects blood cells and bone marrow, and there is no cure, but people can experience remission, a state after diagnosis and treatment in which the cancer is no longer detected in the body.

Garcia said he has been diagnosed twice with leukemia, in 2020 and 2018, and that it has not affected his work.

Barclay said he was confident Zeldin could continue his gubernatorial candidacy.

"I think he gave one of the best speeches I’ve ever heard him give on the campaign trail," Barclay said of the Friday dinner. "You would never have known. He was high energy.

"I think I am even more confident in him and his campaign after last night," Barclay said Saturday. "There was a lot of energy in the room."

Former Rep. Pete King (R-Seaford) said these days a cancer diagnosis shouldn’t hurt a campaign.

But it’s important to tell the public about the specific kind of cancer and to be transparent, King told Newsday.

"The fact is that Lee said he was diagnosed last November and that’s he’s been pretty active across the state," King said in an interview.

"A lot has changed over the years," King said.

Jay Jacobs, chairman of the New York State Democratic Committee, said Saturday, "My thoughts are with him and I'm hoping that he has a good outcome."

Jacobs, also the Nassau County Democratic chairman, said of Zeldin's gubernatorial run: "He has to use his best judgment, and he will. And I'm sure that if he feels up to it, he'll run."

With Michael Gormley