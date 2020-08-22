TODAY'S PAPER
Rep. Lee Zeldin to speak at Republican National Convention, his office says

Rep. Lee Zeldin, seen here in Brentwood on Aug. 11, is expected to speak at the Republican National Convention this week. Credit: James Carbone

By Tom Brune tom.brune@newsday.com @TomBruneDC
Rep. Lee Zeldin will deliver a primetime speech Wednesday evening at the Republican National Convention to nominate President Donald Trump to a second term, his office told Newsday Saturday morning.

Zeldin, a Shirley Republican, will be seen speaking from Long Island in a "positive" address on the topic of "capital S service" for about three to four minutes, his office said.

Zeldin, who represents the 1st Congressional District on Long Island, is a veteran of the Iraq War and a reservist.

The Republican National Convention Committee is expected to release the convention's schedule and list of speakers Saturday morning. The four-day convention, mostly held remotely because of the coronavirus pandemic, will begin Monday morning with the formal renomination of Trump by 336 delegates from states and territories who will physically cast their votes at the Charlotte Convention Center in Charlotte, North Carolina.

The president will deliver his acceptance speech Thursday evening from the White House lawn, a rare use of the White House as a backdrop for a major political event.

Tom Brune covers the White House, Congress, the Supreme Court and the federal government from Washington, D.C.

