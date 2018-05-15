Former FBI Director James Comey will speak Tuesday at the Long Island Association’s spring luncheon in Woodbury, just over a year after President Donald Trump fired him.

Comey, author of the bestselling book, “A Higher Loyalty: Truth, Lies, and Leadership” about his career at the FBI and tumultuous tenure during the Trump administration, will be interviewed at the event by LIA President Kevin Law.

The luncheon at Crest Hollow Country Club is not open to the public.

Comey, in his book and in news media interviews since his firing, has criticized Trump as an unethical leader driven by personal ego.

Trump has attacked Comey as a “liar,” a leaker and a “weak and untruthful slime ball.” He said Comey was fired for the “terrible job he did” and criticized the FBI’s handling of the investigation into Hillary Clinton’s emails.

His encounters with Trump, Comey wrote, gave him “flashbacks to my earlier career as a prosecutor against the Mob. . . . The boss in complete control. The loyalty oaths. The us-versus-them worldview” and a “code of loyalty that put the organization above morality and above the truth.”

Comey was hired in 2003 as deputy attorney general in the Justice Department under President George W. Bush. He was hired as FBI director by President Barack Obama in 2013, and Trump in 2017 asked him to stay on. Trump fired him in May of that year.