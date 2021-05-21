Suffolk County legislators on Friday called on Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo to fast track repairs to the some of the most traveled state roadways, many of which create "horrendous and extremely dangerous driving conditions" for county residents and tourists.

All 17 Republicans and Democrats on the legislature, led by Legis. Nick Caracappa (R-Selden), signed a letter pointing out conditions on the Long Island Expressway, Sunrise Highway and Middle Country Road (Route 25 ), among others, that fall under state jurisdiction.

"These roadways are currently in deplorable condition and require immediate attention and proper, long-term repair," the May 11 letter says.

" ... Whether it be for work or leisure, commuters place themselves in harm's way when entering these roadways throughout Suffolk County and beyond," the lawmakers wrote.