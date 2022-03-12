A coalition of nine major Long Island business groups is pressing state legislators to broaden the mandate of a proposed panel to study a fully public LIPA to include the options of selling the utility to a private entity or keeping the existing operating model.

But the legislation's author is balking, calling the notion of a broader study "ill-considered" and "redundant."

Also, the Long Island Power Authority warned such a study could temporarily lock the agency out of the tax-exempt bond market.

Expected Assembly and Senate budget bills would provide $2 million in appropriations to create a legislative commission to examine a fully public LIPA and plans to implement it by 2025, when PSEG Long Island's contract ends.

After PSEG failed to respond effectively to Tropical Storm Isaias in 2020, LIPA opted to negotiate a new contract that puts more of PSEG’s pay at risk.

The contract also creates nearly 100 new performance metrics to measure the New Jersey contractor’s progress.

Gov. Kathy Hochul's office said if the commission proposal passes both houses, she would consider including it in the new state budget.

The business groups, including the Association for a Better Long Island, the Long Island Association and the Long Island Builders Institute, said in addition to the fully public model, the commission should explore continuation of the existing model of a private company operating the electric grid, and one in which the LIPA service area would be sold to a private company.

The coalition said the panel must study all three options for LIPA in order to, "ensure that Long Island ratepayers don’t fall victim to incomplete analysis, costing billions and negatively impacting the region’s long-term economic viability."

State Assemb. Fred Thiele (I-Sag Harbor), who proposed the commission along with state Sen. Jim Gaughran (D-Northport), objected to the idea of the bill including a full study of privatization.

"There is no need for another full analysis of either privatization or the third-party manager model," Thiele told Newsday.

"Not only have they been reviewed many times, but we have decades of real-life experience with both options," Thiele said.

Thiele said it’s "only the municipal option that has never been given a fair chance."

Thiele said the legislative commission should evaluate other options only for comparison purposes, as is standard for such reviews.

Anything more extensive, he said, would be "ill-considered and redundant."

Previous studies by LIPA and the state have shown that selling off LIPA’s assets to a private company would cost ratepayers money because LIPA no longer would be eligible for federal reimbursement for storm costs.

In a letter to the state bill’s sponsors, LIPA chief executive Tom Falcone warned a study of privatization could have consequences including locking LIPA out of the tax-exempt bond market for the study's duration.

That’s because LIPA, as a government entity, must disclose to potential bond buyers that the "facilities financed are expected to be used for governmental purposes throughout the term of the bonds," Falcone wrote.

A state evaluation of LIPA’s sale to private entities "and the possibility that such a sale might be recommended would make such representations challenging," he said.

Falcone noted studies of privatization in 2005 and 2013 each locked LIPA out of the bond market for more than a year while the reviews were undertaken.

Kyle Strober, executive director of ABLI, which includes some of Long Island’s largest developers, said he was aware of those findings, but conditions since then may have changed.

Strober also downplayed concern about bond offerings.

"While a comprehensive study might theoretically delay LIPA's ability to enter the bond market, an incorrect decision on the future will cost ratepayers tens of billions of dollars, far exceeding this short term risk," Strober said in a statement.

"History has demonstrated that the decisions made by those responsible for our power grid have cost the ratepayers billions," Strober said.