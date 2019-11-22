LIPA and Nassau County have scheduled a briefing Friday to discuss “an important update” on power plant taxes that sources say involves a tentative settlement over properties in Island Park and Glenwood Landing.

The proposal, which still must be approved by a state Supreme Court judge, would cut the Long Island Power Authority's tax payments by half over seven years, but still leave room for an extension of the plant contracts at the lowest tax level for remaining years, the sources said.

Representatives for LIPA and Nassau County didn’t respond beyond their alert of an upcoming briefing.

But LIPA has begun briefing interested parties about the measure, and the Nassau County Legislature is expected to be briefed Friday as well. It may require a legislative vote and a signoff by County Executive Laura Curran.

LIPA’s taxes for four major power stations, which are owned by National Grid, amounted to $181 million last year: $84 million a year for Northport, $42 million for the E.F. Barrett station in Island Park, $32 million for Port Jefferson and $23 million for the Glenwood Landing property, which no longer has a baseload plant.

LIPA has already signed a tax-challenge settlement with the Town of Brookhaven over taxes on the Port Jefferson power station, and it is in mediation over a lawsuit it filed to challenge the taxes of the Northport power station, after intersession from Suffolk’s Deputy County Executive Jon Kaiman brokered talks earlier this year. LIPA and the Town of Huntington await a judge’s decision on just one year of challenged taxes after a trial earlier this year.