The state Senate on Tuesday passed a bill that would limit the Long Island Power Authority’s ability to demand refunds from municipalities resulting from tax challenges of power plants, as mediation talks resume in LIPA’s ongoing court case with the Town of Huntington.

The bill, if it advances, would serve as an insurance policy of sorts should the Town of Huntington lose a court decision in LIPA’s tax-challenge case, in which the utility is seek ing to lower power-plant taxes in Northport by 50 percent over seven years. LIPA in settlement talks already has agreed to forgive any refunds for taxes in past years provided Huntington agrees to a 50 percent reduction of taxes over 7 years. Without the settlement, the bill would prevent LIPA from collecting hundreds of millions in potential refunds.

The Senate bill, sponsored by Sen. James Gaughran (D-Northport) and co-sponsored by minority leader Sen. John Flanagan (R-East Northport) and Todd Kaminsky (D-Long Beach), now heads to the Assembly, where a companion bill is sponsored by Assemb. Steve Stern (D-Huntington). It would require the signature of Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo, whose LIPA board majority has strongly supported tax challenges.

A verdict in LIPA’s challenge in Huntington is expected soon. Taxpayers in Huntington and the Northport East Northport School district could face a tax refund that LIPA has estimated at $650 million.

The Senate bill would require LIPA to “discontinue or abandon all proceedings” that seek repayment of all or part of the taxes assessed against the plants.

LIPA has reached a tentative settlement with Nassau County to lower by half the taxes it pays on the E.F. Barrett plant in Island Park and the Glenwood Landing power station, which no longer hosts a large plant. LIPA has agreed to forego refunds as part of that settlement. The settlement requires approval by the Nassau Legislature, but the measure won’t get a vote this month, after a committee that could have put it on a calendar failed to do so this week.

Meanwhile, on-again, off-again mediation talks over the Northport plant’s taxes are on again, according to a person familiar with them. Those talks may for now lead a judge overseeing the case to forestall a verdict. A LIPA spokesman didn’t respond to a request for comment, and a Huntington official declined to discuss the substance of any discussions.