TODAY'S PAPER
Good Afternoon
SEARCH
Good Afternoon
Long IslandPolitics

Assembly to hold hearing on LIPA's new contract with PSEG

PSEG truck in Commack on July 2, 2019.

PSEG truck in Commack on July 2, 2019. Credit: James Carbone

By Mark Harrington mark.harrington@newsday.com @MHarringtonNews
Print

Ratepayers who were surprised by LIPA’s decision to renew its contract with PSEG after months of castigating its contractor will get the chance to ask what happened at planned state hearing in August.

Assemb. Steve Englebright (D-Setauket) will host the in-person public meeting of the Assembly Energy Committee on Aug. 9 at 10:30 A.M. at Brookhaven Town Hall.

Englebright said the meeting will focus on exactly how LIPA went from PSEG’s chief public critic to once-again partner only days after criticizing the company and its officials during a trustee meeting in June. PSEG operates the Long Island electric grid for LIPA.

"We certainly want to find out how they went from a reasonable position of being critical of the PSEG response to almost every crisis they had, to renewing a relationship," Englebright said. "I think Long Island for the sake of its future really needs to have a little more insight into whether the LIPA trustees are the decision makers or whether they are just awaiting instructions from somewhere."

A source close to the negotiations said Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo intervened in negotiations over the June 25-27 weekend with a top PSEG official in New Jersey to reach an agreement that essentially met all LIPA’s demands, including greater autonomy from the New Jersey parent, more at-risk payments for failure to meet performance metrics, and payments and credits amounting to $30 million to settle LIPA’s breach-of-trust lawsuit.

Spokespersons for Cuomo and LIPA did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Englebright said he will invite LIPA trustees and officials to the meeting. "I anticipate ratepayers will have a chance to question executives and officials to learn more about how this apparent decision was rendered," he said.

Englebright was among 14 state lawmakers from Long Island who signed a letter to Cuomo in April demanding that LIPA terminate its relationship with PSEG and begin the process of becoming a full public utility. LIPA itself made a strong case for so-called full-municipalization, saying it could save upward of $80 million a year and give Long Island greater control of its electric utility. LIPA’s existing structure would require that the existing 2,400 employees switch over to LIPA management.

"This is akin to Lucy snatching away the football at the last moment," Englebright said of LIPA’s decision to stick with PSEG. LIPA "snatched away from Long Island the opportunity to guide its own utility and energy destiny," Englebright said. "Our public ends up paying for it."

Those interested in registering for the in-person public hearing can write to the Assembly committee at thomasmh@nyassembly.gov.

Mark Harrington, a Newsday reporter since 1999, covers energy, wineries, Indian affairs and fisheries.

Latest Long Island News

Enhanced patrolling at Nickerson Beach, as seen last
Officials: Town of Hempstead beachfront closed due to shark sightings
Jennifer Culp, the intergovernmental coordinator for the Suffolk
Opioid trial: Suffolk had to develop a 'compassion fatigue' program for first responders
LIRR employees in Speonk working on the tracks.
Source: Infrastructure proposal contains $149B for NY transit
Southampton Village Police Chief Thomas Cummings will receive
Village police chief to retire with $774G payout for unused sick time, vacation
Justin Mendez, who was killed in a car
Quogue police: Officer tried to stop speeding motorist moments before crash that killed 5 
Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo announced new state efforts
New York mandating vaccine or testing for state workers, Cuomo says
Didn’t find what you were looking for?