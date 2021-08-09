TODAY'S PAPER
Assembly panel holding hearing today to explore LIPA's renewal of PSEG pact

Towers carrying PSEG Long Island transmission lines in

Towers carrying PSEG Long Island transmission lines in Centereach, on May 26, 2016. Credit: Newsday/John Paraskevas

By Mark Harrington @MHarringtonNews
The State Assembly's energy committee is holding a hearing in Brookhaven Monday morning to explore the reasons for LIPA's unexpected decision to renew its contact with PSEG Long Island.

LIPA announced the renewed pact, which is still being negotiated, on June 27, just weeks after a trustee meeting in which it castigated the New Jersey company for its performance before, during and after Tropical Storm Isaias. The storm left 535,000 customers without power, some for more than a week, and often with little notice of when their power would be restored.

Critics such as state Assembs. Steve Englebright (D-Setauket) and Fred Thiele (I-Sag Harbor) had been vocal supporters of the notion of turning LIPA into the fully public utility it was originally intended to be, and had called on LIPA to terminate the PSEG contract.

The hearing is being held at Brookhaven Town Hall, 1 Independence Hill, in Farmingville. It starts at 10:30 a.m.

By Mark Harrington @MHarringtonNews

Mark Harrington, a Newsday reporter since 1999, covers energy, wineries, Indian affairs and fisheries.

