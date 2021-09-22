LIPA trustees on Wednesday are expected to vote on a $200 million contract to construct the largest solar farm on Long Island, in an area of Calverton that is already home to solar projects.

Riverhead Solar 2, owned by AES Corp. and Alberta Investment Management Co, would increase average customer bills around 24 cents a month when it’s in operation by June, 2023.

Trustees on Wednesday aren’t expected to vote on a new contract with PSEG, as LIPA and the New Jersey energy company continue to iron out final terms of the new pact brokered by former Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo.

Among the points being reviewed, according to a PSEG briefing, are the new performance metrics PSEG will have to meet to to receive as much as $40 million of its annual fee of about $80 million. LIPA expects the contract, set to take effect in January, to be finalized and approved by year’s end.

The Riverhead Solar 2 farm, at a planned 36 megawatts, will be slightly larger than the 32-megawatt one built at the Brookhaven National Laboratory a decade ago. The new project will have a 20-year contract during which LIPA is expected to pay the owners $200 million, according to LIPA board resolution. A megawatt of solar can power around 125 homes. Solar now comprises around 800 megawatts of LIPA’s more than 5,800 megawatts of capacity.

Also on Wednesday, PSEG Long Island is expected to report that it has completed around 95% of its planned deployment of smart meters in the service territory of 1.1 million customers -- ahead of schedule and under budget.

The meters use wireless technology to give the utility real-time information on customer usage, eliminating the need for meter readers. It can also give PSEG real-time information about outages, but that won't be maxmized until PSEG rolls out an updated version of its outage management system later this year.