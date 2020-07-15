Opponents of a recently proposed settlement between LIPA and the Northport-East Northport School district over reduced taxes on the Northport power plant are attempting to marshal forces against the deal by demanding more transparency of its terms.

The school district is scheduled to hold a virtual town hall meeting Wednesday night to review the terms and give the public a chance to comment.

Eugene Cook, a Huntington Town councilman who has sued the Long Island Power Authority over its tax challenge of the plant, at a press conference Wednesday morning in the shadow of the plant, called for a separate public meeting to allow residents to air their opinions while demanding specifics of the deal’s implications for all town taxpayers.

He plans to offer a resolution at the next town board meeting calling for a public forum on the deal in Huntington on Sept. 16 — more than a month after the terms of the LIPA deal say the town board must approve the settlement — by Aug. 11.

Fellow councilman Ed Smith said he supports the measure and he called for Suffolk County Comptroller John Kennedy to audit terms of the deal. Both councilmen on Wednesday also expressed renewed interest in prior plans by Cook for the town to condemn the plant and take over its operations.

"We don't need your permission to take it," Smith said, referring to owner, British-based National Grid. "We'll pay you 154 million pounds and take it."

Northport Village councilman Tom Kehoe said also supported the resolution for a town forum, calling the plant "a burden on the people of this district for many, many years," and noting "smoke and soot on our cars" and a fire at the plant just last weekend.

Cook on Tuesday said he believes the tax case with LIPA is “still winnable” by the town, which faces payments of upward of $850 million in refunds to LIPA if it loses the case. A verdict had been expected this summer in state Supreme Court in Riverhead when settlement talks accelerated.

But one resident who led the opposition, Paul Darrigo of Concerned Taxpayers Against LIPA, said he now supports the deal.

“It doesn’t mean your taxes won’t go up over time. They will,” he wrote after the proposed settlement was announced. “It doesn’t mean that your district won’t look a little different in the future. It will. But we were staring down the barrel of a gun and I believe the right decision has been reached.”

A spokesperson for the Northport school district didn’t respond to a request for details about how individual tax bills will be affected by the proposed settlement, which would allow LIPA to cut its tax bill to $46 million from a current $86 million over a seven-year ramp down.

The Northport school board, in a statement last week, said the proposed settlement “represents the best chance for the School District to maintain a high-quality education for our students,” while “protecting our residents from having to pay devastating retroactive tax payments of $10,000 to $25,000 per household in addition to significant increases to property taxes.”

The Northport-East Northport school district announced the settlement last week. While lowering LIPA's taxes to $46 million from $86 million over seven years, it includes $14.5 million in payments LIPA will make to the district over seven years, including $2.5 million in the 2020-2021 tax year, to help lighten the brunt of the LIPA’s lower tax payment, which must be made up by local taxpayers. The payments reduce to $2 million a year over the remaining six years. LIPA has also offered an option to extend the $46 million for five more years if it agrees to renew the contract to buy power from the plant from owner, National Grid. If it doesn’t, the agreement terminates.

State Sen. Jim Gaughran (D-Northport) has also expressed suspicion about the settlement.

“I still don’t understand why they [LIPA] are pressuring this settlement in the middle of a pandemic,” he said. He said he will press LIPA to force the utility to make rebate payments to all customers from tax-challenge savings. “I would love to see that," he said.

He also recently introduced legislation that would give the state Authorities Budget Office the power to review the finances of all public authorities, including LIPA, and require they take corrective action in 180 days of the office’s recommendations. It would allow the office to suspend authority board members who don’t take mandated training and let the office file court actions for “annulment/dissolution of an authority if they act beyond their scope of power.” Assemb. Fred Thiele (I-Sag Harbor), is an Assembly sponsor.