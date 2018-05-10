The Federal Election Commission ruled unanimously Thursday that Democratic congressional candidate Liuba Grechen Shirley can use campaign funds for child care expenses.

“I’m thrilled. It’s a landmark decision for women and working parents across the country,” Grechen Shirley said Thursday in an interview. “I’m proud to be the first woman in the country to spend federal campaign money on child care. I hope this decision inspires thousands of women across the country to run for office.”

Grechen Shirley, 36, of Amityville, is running in a June 26 Democratic primary in the 2nd District against Suffolk Legislature Presiding Officer DuWayne Gregory (D-Copiague). They are vying to face Rep. Peter King (R-Seaford) in November.

Since March 1, Grechen Shirley has paid a baby-sitter $22 an hour from campaign funds to watch her two children, ages 2 and 3, while she has worked on her congressional race and her husband worked in Manhattan.

Grechen Shirley asked the FEC last month to formally allow the use. Previously, the FEC had allowed some use of campaign funds for child care.

Gregory’s campaign has initially criticized the expenditure as a “slippery slope” to using campaign funds for personal use. A spokeswoman did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Grechen Shirley’s request attracted support from more than two dozen members of Congress. Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton also wrote a letter of support to the FEC last month.

Jerry H. Goldfeder, a Manhattan attorney who specializes in election and campaign finance law, said Thursday the ruling was “a very significant precedent” for parents who run for office.

Get The 1600 newsletter Get our inside look at the White House and goings on in the Donald Trump administration. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

FEC spokeswoman Judith Ingram confirmed the commission’s unanimous ruling.

“Advisory opinions apply to the requestor’s circumstances, or identical sets of circumstances,” Ingram said. “You’ll see that this advisory opinion builds on previous ones concerning similar issues.”