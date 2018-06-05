Suffolk Democratic congressional candidates DuWayne Gregory and Liuba Grechen Shirley sparred Monday night at a Levittown Hall debate over whose experience best positions them to unseat Republican Rep. Peter King in November.

Grechen Shirley said Gregory’s showing in 2016 against King — when he lost by 24 points to the longtime 2nd District incumbent — plus her fundraising ability and her campaign’s national media attention, has put her in position to harness Democratic energy against President Donald Trump and other Republicans.

She called herself the “first serious challenger to Peter King in the last 12 years.”

Gregory, the Suffolk legislature’s presiding officer, touted his 10 years on the legislature, including work on bills to ban powdered caffeine, publicly finance county campaigns, and initiate a lawsuit against opioid manufacturers.

“Some of the things that people talk about doing with progressive legislation I have a record of doing. It’s not theoretical. It’s practical. That’s what we need in this race,” said Gregory, of Copiague, who noted he was a military veteran. “Service and commitment to my country is not something new. It’s not some new toy. It’s something I dedicated my life to.”

He said 2016 was a much different year, when Democrats, from Hillary Clinton on down, underperformed.

Grechen Shirley, an Amityville consultant who founded a progressive group after Trump’s election, said her own experience working with businesses and nonprofits, as well as campaign fundraising that doubled Gregory’s in the latest reporting period, shows she can defeat King.

“Unfortunately, fundraising is necessary” against King, who has a $3 million war chest, she said.

Her campaign got national attention for successfully requesting a federal advisory opinion on her use of campaign funds for baby-sitting.

When asked a question on corruption, Grechen Shirley issued her most direct attack on Gregory. She criticized her opponent for last year opposing the resignation of former District Attorney Thomas Spota after his indictment on federal charges. Spota has pleaded not guilty.

Grechen Shirley also attacked “party leaders in Suffolk County” for making deals that cut out competitive elections, which she said depressed turnout among voters.

She has publicly sparred with Suffolk Democratic chairman Richard Schaffer, who is backing Gregory.

“It’s not just a Republican problem. We have a Democratic problem as well with corruption,” Grechen Shirley said. “We have party leaders in Suffolk County that are taking away . . . the ability of voters to choose candidates because they’re making certain deals.”

Gregory responded that some of the calls for Spota to step down were driven by politics.

“Your indictment does not mean you’re convicted,” he said. “To say a sitting district attorney should step down from office because he was indicted, the individuals that were calling for the indictment have their own personal political reasons — and you’ll probably find out why that is in the near future — and I didn’t want to play into that.”

After the exchange, debate moderator Kevin Gorman, president of the Seaford-Wantaugh Democratic Club, requested the candidates “refrain from the type of answers that we just had with the last question. We all agreed it’s important to unite against Peter King in the fall. Some things like that make it more difficult for campaigns to get it together.”

Earlier in the debate, the candidates struggled to identify how their policy platforms differed.

Grechen Shirley said universal health care is her top issue, followed by taxes and the environment.

Gregory said his top issues were education, universal health care and passing “common-sense gun safety.”

Asked to identify where they differed on policy, both candidates acknowledged their platforms were similar.

Grechen Shirley, during her answer, turned to Gregory and asked, “What do we differ on?” She then turned toward the audience of about 100 people.

“We agree on a lot,” she said.

Both candidates promised that whoever loses will help the other against King in the fall.

“I think we all agree,” Gregory said. “Peter King needs to go. Congress is failing us with a lack of leadership.”

Grechen Shirley said despite King’s 25 years in Congress, he failed to preserve the state and local tax deduction.