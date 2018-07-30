TODAY'S PAPER
Kathleen Rice endorses Democrat Liuba Grechen Shirley in Congress race

By Rick Brand rick.brand@newsday.com
Print

Democratic Rep. Kathleen Rice has endorsed Liuba Grechen Shirley in her bid to unseat GOP Rep. Peter King of Seaford.

“Liuba Grechen Shirley is the leader this district needs at this pivotal moment in our nation’s history,” said Rice (D-Garden City). “Liuba is the champion for women’s rights that we need in Washington right now as Donald Trump and his Supreme Court nominee threaten to take our country backward on choice.”

Grechen Shirley defeated Suffolk legislative Presiding Offficer DuWayne Gregory in the 2nd District Democratic primary. King has  $3.1 million on hand to Grechen Shirley’s $186,485, but Grechen Shirley outpaced King in fundraising, $274,591 to $250,922, in the past quarter.

Grechen Shirley called Rice “a remarkable leader that makes me proud to be a Long Islander ... I could not be more thrilled by the prospect of working with her.”

