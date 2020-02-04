Two Long Islanders — a gun violence prevention advocate and a World War II veteran — will be among the local congressional delegation's invited guests to President Donald Trump’s State of the Union address, to be delivered Tuesday night from Capitol Hill.

Rep. Thomas Suozzi (D-Glen Cove) has invited the advocate, Linda Beigel Schulman, who lives in Dix Hills and whose son Scott was killed in the 2018 Parkland shooting, Suozzi’s office said in a news release. And Rep. Lee Zeldin (R-Shirley) has invited William Schlosser of East Patchogue, a 95-year-old veteran of World War II, Zeldin’s office said in a news release.

Among the Long Island delegation, all but Rep. Kathleen Rice (D-Garden City) have invited guests to the State of the Union address. Every member of Congress is allowed to bring one guest to the annual address. This will be Trump’s third since taking office in 2017.

The other invitees:

Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-N.Y.) has invited labor activist Hacheler Cyrille, who was fired from Kennedy Airport in a dispute over her job while pregnant, according to the Albany Times Union. Her press office didn’t return Newsday’s message.

Rep. Peter King (R-Seaford) has invited his grandson, he said in a text message.

Rep. Gregory Meeks (D-St. Albans) has invited Debra Fraser-Howze, founder of the Black Leadership Commission on AIDS, according to Meeks’ spokesman Andrei Vasilescu.

Rice isn’t planning to bring any guest, said her spokesman Stuart Malec.

Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) has invited an ailing constituent named Jonathan Fisher, 6, of the Bronx, who has lung disease and a seizure disorder, and whose insurance would be in jeopardy under Trump’s health care plan, according to Schumer spokesman Angelo Roefaro.

Trump on Sunday said he is "really looking to giving a very, very positive message" in the address.