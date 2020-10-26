As election approaches, Trump supporters rally in Eisenhower Park, Woodmere

Some wrapped themselves in campaign flags, others chanted "four more years," and all had a singular motivation for getting out on a crisp Long Island Sunday — seeing President Donald Trump at the podium on Inauguration Day.

With a jolt of support from Trump and his ever-at-the-ready Twitter account, Long Island supporters of the president gathered in parks and parking lots Sunday to pledge their continued allegiance and give dire warnings should he lose to Democratic challenger Joe Biden.

"Have a GREAT 'MAGA-GRAS' Rally today on our wonderful Long Island," Trump tweeted Sunday morning. "Cut Taxes, Stop Crime, VOTE FOR TRUMP. Our City and State are a MESS. What do you have to lose? Thank you!!!"

At East Meadow’s Eisenhower Park, thousands listened intently as the event organizer, 29-year-old West Babylon resident Shawn Farash, delivered an impassioned speech.

"Remember when Cuomo said Trump better have an army to walk down the streets of New York?" Farash, addressing eventgoers from a stage, screamed into a microphone.

"Well, over the past seven weeks … we have built him that army!"

The crowd — a sea of red MAGA hats and flags, including one that read "Make the liberals cry again" — immediately burst into cheers, breaking into a deafening chant of "Trump, Trump, Trump!"

Sign up to receive The 1600 Get our inside look at the White House and goings on in the Donald Trump administration. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Alongside Farash on stage, a Trump impersonator encouraged people to "take back New York on Nov. 3 … take back our country!"

Ronkonkoma resident Josephine Oliver, who attended the pro-Trump rally wearing a "thin blue line" face mask and matching baseball cap, said it was important to "show up to support those who support law enforcement and understand how crucial the safety they provide to our communities is."

For Joy Newball, of Queens, the rally in Eisenhower Park — the fourth pro-Trump rally she’s attended "so far" — is a place "where I feel I belong."

"All my life I grew up knowing that being conservative and having conservative values was the right thing … that’s how my mother raised me," said Newball, 35, as she looked over at her mother, adding that voting red is a decision closely linked to her religious beliefs.

Attending pro-Trump rallies, Newball said, "is a commitment for me … to speak up for people that are like me."

Trump last week, in an interview with "Fox and Friends," asserted that he will win Long Island and upstate New York in a "landslide," despite the latest poll of state voters showing him trailing the former vice president by 32 points.

Trump won Suffolk County in 2016 by 50,000 votes, and despite losing Nassau to Democratic opponent Hillary Clinton by 31,000 votes, he won Long Island overall, garnering 48.6% of the 1.24 million votes cast, according to election data.

For the more than 300 assembled in a Woodmere parking lot Sunday morning to support the president's reelection, coming in second Nov. 3 is out of the question.

"It’s the only way our country will prosper, by voting for Donald Trump," said Leva Sonneberg, of North Woodmere, as she waved a large, pink flag emblazoned with the words "Women for Trump. "

Harvey and Debbie Siegler, a married couple from Kew Gardens Hills, stood next to each other as they held a large "Trump 2020" sign and listened to the event’s speakers, including several rabbis and other religious leaders.

"We came here today because we wanted to show gratitude to our country and president," Harvey Siegler said. "But most importantly, because it’s a way to show our gratitude to our almighty God."

With Laura Figueroa-Hernandez