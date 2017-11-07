Polls are opening at 6 a.m. Tuesday across Long Island for more than 150 local elections, led by Nassau County executive and Suffolk County district attorney — two races in which the departing incumbent is facing federal corruption charges.

In all, 306 candidates are running in 155 county, town, city and judicial races in both counties. Nassau has 125 candidates vying for 55 elected positions; Suffolk has 181 candidates competing for 100 seats.

Statewide, voters also will decide on three propositions, including whether to hold a constitutional convention that could change state government and whether to allow judges to revoke or reduce pensions of officials convicted of corruption crimes.

At the top of the ticket in Nassau is the county executive race, in which voters will choose between non-incumbents for the first time since 2001. Democrat Laura Curran, a county legislator from Baldwin; Republican Jack Martins, a former state senator from Old Westbury; and Green Party candidate Cassandra Lems are on the ballot.

The candidates have made ethics reform among their top issues after incumbent Republican Edward Mangano was charged with receiving bribes and kickbacks from a local restaurateur in exchange for benefits including a county contract. Mangano, who is not seeking re-election and is completing his second term, has pleaded not guilty.

Suffolk’s highest-profile race is for district attorney. It features Republican Ray Perini, a veteran criminal defense attorney and former narcotics prosecutor; Democrat Timothy Sini, the Suffolk police commissioner and a former federal prosecutor; and Libertarian Party candidate Christopher Garvey.

The district attorney candidates also have focused on the ethics issue.

District Attorney Thomas Spota, a Democrat first elected in 2001, already had announced he wasn’t seeking re-election when federal prosecutors last month charged him and a top aide with conspiring to cover up and obstruct the investigation into former Suffolk police chief James Burke’s beating of burglary suspect.

Spota has pleaded not guilty, and has said he intends to step down before the end of his term next month.

Other countywide races include Nassau County comptroller.

Republican Steve Labriola, a former deputy county comptroller, Democrat Jack Schnirman, the Long Beach City Mananager and Green Party member Laurence Hirsh face off to replace Democrat George Maragos, who is not seeking re-election.

For Nassau County clerk, Republican incumbent Maureen O’Connell faces a challenge from Democrat Dean Bennett, who runs a management consulting firm.

The other countywide race in Suffolk is for sheriff. Incumbent Vincent DeMarco, a Conservative Party member, isn’t seeking re-election.

To succeed him, Republican Lawrence Zacarese, who upset the party-backed choice in the GOP primary, faces Democrat Errol Toulon Jr., a retired New York City correction deputy commissioner, and Libertarian Party candidate Peter Krauss.

All seats on the county legislatures in both Nassau and Suffolk also are on the ballot.

In Nassau, Republicans hold an 11-7 majority, with one vacancy. Open seats include the 15th District, where Republican Dennis Dunne stepped down earlier this year to take a seat on the Hempstead Town Board; the 5th District, where Curran is not running for re-election; and the 13th, where Presiding Officer Norma Gonsalves (R-East Meadow) is retiring.

The most competitive legislative race is expected in the 18th District, where Republican Donald Mackenzie is seeking a third term against Joshua Lafazan, a Syosset school board member.

In Suffolk, Democrats hold a 12-6 legislative majority.

Democrats are defending the seats of three term-limited lawmakers: Kate Browning in the 3rd District, Steve Stern in the 16th and Lou D’Amaro in the 17th.

Republicans have one seat to defend, with the retirement of Republican Thomas Barraga in the 11th District.

Battleground districts in Suffolk are the 3rd, where Browning aide Joshua Slaughter faces Republican Rudolph Sunderman, a local fire chief, and the 6th, where Legis. Sarah Anker (D-Mount Sinai) is challenged by Republican Gary Pollakusky, who owns a marketing business.

All of Long Island’s towns also have supervisor and town board races. Competitive battles are in Huntington, where Democratic town board member Tracey Edwards and GOP Assemb. Chad Lupinacci are vying to succeed retiring Democrat Frank Petrone. Michael Raspantini is running on the End Corruption line.

Nassau’s most hotly contested supervisor’s race is in Oyster Bay, where five people are running after former supervisor John Venditto stepped down in January. Venditto has pleaded not guilty to state and federal corruption charges.

Republican Supervisor Joseph Saladino, who was appointed following Venditto’s resignation, is facing Democrat Marc Herman, a former Syosset school board president; the Reform Party’s John Mangelli, who narrowly lost to Venditto as the Democratic candidate in 2015; and independent candidates Jonathan Clarke and Robert Ripp.

In New York City, Democratic Mayor Bill de Blasio faces Republican Nicole Malliotakis and independent Bo Dietl.

Polls close at 9 p.m.