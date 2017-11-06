This is our new look GIVE FEEDBACK
Long Island polls open at 6 a.m. Tuesday

Voters will choose a new county executive in Nassau and a new district attorney in Suffolk.

By Rick Brand  rick.brand@newsday.com @newsdaybrand
Long Island voters will go to the polls Tuesday to elect a new Nassau county executive and comptroller while Suffolk voters will choose the county’s next district attorney.

Polls will open at 6 a.m. and close at 9 p.m. across the state on a day forecasters say will be fair but cooler.

In all, there are 155 Long Island contests involving 306 candidates, including all seats in the Nassau and Suffolk County legislatures as well as town and judicial positions.

In New York City, voters will decide whether to give Democratic Mayor Bill de Blasio a second term or choose Republican Nicole Malliotakis, a Staten Island assemblywoman.

Voters also will decide if New York State should hold a constitutional convention.

In addition, New Yorkers will vote on a constitutional amendment to give judges the power to revoke or reduce state pensions of state officials convicted of felonies related to their officials duties beginning in 2018.

Another proposition would require the state to acquire 250 acres for the Adirondack Park Forest Preserve and maintain it in a land bank.

Long Island voters seeking information about the location of their polling places, their eligibility to vote or other questions can call the Suffolk County Board of Elections at 631-852-4500 or the Nassau Board of Elections at 516-571-2411 or 516-571-VOTE (8583).

