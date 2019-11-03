Lynda Perdomo-Ayala appointed Suffolk Human Rights Commission chairwoman
The Suffolk County Human Rights Commission has a new chairwoman.
The county Legislature approved the appointment of Lynda Perdomo-Ayala as commission chairwoman on Oct. 2. She will lead the commission after Rabbi Steven Moss, who held the post for 28 years, retired.
Perdomo-Ayala, 62, of Port Jefferson Station, had served as the commission’s vice chairwoman since 2003. She also is administrator to the Department of Pharmacological Sciences at Stony Brook University Medical Center.
Perdomo-Ayala is involved in the Latino community and women’s rights issues and “is a true champion to the rights of all,” said Moss, who became the commission’s first member emeritus.
Perdomo-Ayala did not respond to a request for comment last week.
County legislators also honored Moss, chaplain of the Suffolk County Police Department since 1986, with a plaque.
Presiding Officer DuWayne Gregory (D-Copiague) called Moss “a truly outstanding individual.”
Comments
We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.