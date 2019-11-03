The Suffolk County Human Rights Commission has a new chairwoman.

The county Legislature approved the appointment of Lynda Perdomo-Ayala as commission chairwoman on Oct. 2. She will lead the commission after Rabbi Steven Moss, who held the post for 28 years, retired.

Perdomo-Ayala, 62, of Port Jefferson Station, had served as the commission’s vice chairwoman since 2003. She also is administrator to the Department of Pharmacological Sciences at Stony Brook University Medical Center.

Perdomo-Ayala is involved in the Latino community and women’s rights issues and “is a true champion to the rights of all,” said Moss, who became the commission’s first member emeritus.

Perdomo-Ayala did not respond to a request for comment last week.

County legislators also honored Moss, chaplain of the Suffolk County Police Department since 1986, with a plaque.

Presiding Officer DuWayne Gregory (D-Copiague) called Moss “a truly outstanding individual.”