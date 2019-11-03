TODAY'S PAPER
36° Good Morning
SEARCH
36° Good Morning
Long IslandPolitics

Lynda Perdomo-Ayala appointed Suffolk Human Rights Commission chairwoman

Lynda Perdomo-Ayala stands as the Suffolk County Legislature

Lynda Perdomo-Ayala stands as the Suffolk County Legislature approves her appointment as chairwoman of Suffolk County's Human Rights Commission on Oct. 2. Photo Credit: Newsday / Thomas A. Ferrara

By Rachelle Blidner rachelle.blidner@newsday.com @rachelleblidner
Print

The Suffolk County Human Rights Commission has a new chairwoman.

The county Legislature approved the appointment of Lynda Perdomo-Ayala as commission chairwoman on Oct. 2. She will lead the commission after Rabbi Steven Moss, who held the post for 28 years, retired.

Perdomo-Ayala, 62, of Port Jefferson Station, had served as the commission’s vice chairwoman since 2003. She also is administrator to the Department of Pharmacological Sciences at Stony Brook University Medical Center.

Perdomo-Ayala is involved in the Latino community and women’s rights issues and “is a true champion to the rights of all,” said Moss, who became the commission’s first member emeritus.

Perdomo-Ayala did not respond to a request for comment last week.

County legislators also honored Moss, chaplain of the Suffolk County Police Department since 1986, with a plaque.

Presiding Officer DuWayne Gregory (D-Copiague) called Moss “a truly outstanding individual.”

Headshot of Newsday employee Rachelle Blidner on June

Rachelle Blidner covers Suffolk County government, politics and breaking news.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

Latest Long Island News

Each month, Tristan Whitworth, the owner of retro Retro-game night caters to children with special needs
The exterior of Old Centerport Methodist Church will Centerport church considered for landmark status
New York state Senator Todd Kaminsky (center) hosts Bill would crack down on 'storm chaser' contractors
Keith Bush with Suffolk County district attorney Tim Suit stalls panel set up to probe prosecutorial misconduct
President Donald Trump and Ultimate Fighting Championship president Trump greeted with boos - and cheers - at Madison Square Garden
North Hempstead Town Hall, 220 Plandome Rd in N. Hempstead's budget avoids layoffs, boosts taxes
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search