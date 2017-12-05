TODAY'S PAPER
John Venditto, Edward Mangano ask for delay in corruption case

Nassau County Executive Edward Mangano and former Oyster

Nassau County Executive Edward Mangano and former Oyster Bay Town Supervisor John Venditto face federal corruption charges. Photo Credit: Newsday

By Zachary R. Dowdy and Robert E. Kessler  zachary.dowdy@newsday.com, robert.kessler@newsday.com
Former Oyster Bay Town Supervisor John Venditto, Nassau County Executive Edward Mangano and his wife, Linda, are scheduled to appear in federal court Tuesday as the judge presiding over their case considers Venditto’s request for a two-month delay in the trial amid 21 new securities fraud charges filed against him.

At the previously scheduled status conference in federal court in Central Islip, U.S. District Court Judge Joan Azrack also will preside over the arraignment of all three defendants in light of the new charges.

Venditto’s attorney, Marc Agnifilo, asked that the trial scheduled to begin on Jan. 16 be delayed until mid-March in order to prepare to defend against the new charges that only Venditto faces. The Manganos and federal prosecutors also joined in the request for a delay.

According to the new securities charges, Venditto allegedly was involved in the town’s issuance of more than $1 billion in various notes and bonds without informing prospective buyers about the loan guarantees and the Town of Oyster Bay’s potential financial liability.

Venditto was previously charged with conspiracy, bribery, wire fraud, obstruction of justice, and making false statements. Edward Mangano faces charges of conspiracy, bribery, wire fraud, and extortion, while Linda Mangano faces charges of conspiracy, extortion, obstruction of justice, and making false statements.

Each of the defendants has pleaded not guilty.

Prosecutors have said Venditto and the Manganos took part in a kickback scheme that allowed an unnamed former restaurateur to obtain from Oyster Bay indirect guarantees on $20 million in loans.

Sources have identified the restaurateur as Harendra Singh, one-time owner of popular eateries such as the Water’s Edge in Long Island City, H.R. Singleton’s in Bethpage, the Woodlands in Woodbury on the Town of Oyster Bay golf course, and concessions on Oyster Bay Town beaches.

Prosecutors said the alleged scheme began in 2010 when, shortly after Mangano took office, Singh began to bribe him in exchange for various favors, including the loan guarantees.

