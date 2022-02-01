Suffolk County Republican chairman Jesse Garcia has chosen Betty Manzella, a top party official and a former deputy elections commissioner, to serve as Suffolk's next GOP Board of Elections commissioner.

The Suffolk County Legislature on Tuesday unanimously approved Manzella, executive director of the county Republican Party, to replace former Commissioner Nicholas LaLota.

LaLota resigned Jan. 3 to become chief of staff to legislative Presiding Officer Kevin McCaffrey (R-Lindenhurst).

Manzella's salary will be $152,906.

Manzella, 64, of Selden, will serve as GOP commissioner until LaLota's term expires Dec. 31.

Manzella will work alongside longtime Democratic election Commissioner Anita Katz.

Katz and Manzella will run the board as it prepares to oversee midterm congressional races, state Senate and Assembly contests and the race for governor.

Sign up for the NewsdayTV newsletter From breaking news to special features and documentaries, the NewsdayTV team is covering the issues that matter to you. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

"I hope to serve all of you well," Manzella told Suffolk legislators, who approved her nomination Tuesday without posing questions.

Manzella retired as deputy Suffolk elections commissioner in 2018 after serving 23 years with the agency in a variety of roles.

Manzella also is vice chairwoman of the Brookhaven Town Republican Committee, which Garcia chairs.

Manzella was among top GOP officials on the letterhead of Garcia's official letter nominating her as elections commissioner.

Manzella, a cousin of the late Suffolk Republican chairman John Powell, served as a Mastic Beach trustee before the village dissolved in 2017.

Manzella ran unsuccessfully for Suffolk County Legislature against incumbent Legis. Kate Browning, a Working Families Party member, in 2007.

Under state election law, the county Democratic and Republican party leaders each nominate a commissioner for county election boards.

Garcia, also the GOP Hispanic outreach coordinator at the Suffolk Board of Elections, told Newsday Manzella, "has a long record of advancing policies that ensure that elections are conducted in a proper, fair and open manner, that encourages more participation among the electorate."

County legislators approved Manzella via an emergency resolution submitted by County Executive Steve Bellone, a Democrat, instead of through the standard process in which lawmakers interview appointees in committee meetings.

Bellone's office said he put forth the resolution on McCaffrey's behalf.

Officials said they needed to install an elections commissioner quickly, without waiting for the next legislative meeting on March 8.

County Democratic chairman Richard Schaffer, also the Babylon Town supervisor, noted that candidates for office will begin circulating nominating petitions March 1.

"The commissioner is supposed to be a professional and Betty is that and more, and so that's why it's going to be great in terms of the operations of the BOE," Schaffer told Newsday.

Also Tuesday, the county Legislature approved: