TODAY'S PAPER
31° Good Afternoon
SEARCH
31° Good Afternoon
Long IslandPolitics

Report: LI pot arrests affect minorities disproportionately

A report released Tuesday by groups backing legalization of recreational marijuana says minorities are four times more likely than whites to be arrested for low-level possession offenses.

Doug Greene of Empire State NORML and the

Doug Greene of Empire State NORML and the Start SMART New York campaign coalition speaks at the Supreme Court in Mineola on Tuesday. Photo Credit: Marisol Diaz-Gordon

By Candice Ferrette candice.ferrette@newsday.com @candiceferrette
Print

Nassau and Suffolk counties have the highest rates of low-level marijuana possession arrests in the state outside New York City, impacting minorities four times more than whites  on Long Island and statewide, a pro-legalization coalition has found.

In 2017, there were 23,086 people arrested statewide for low-level marijuana possession, of whom 81 percent were black or Latino, according to a report released Tuesday by Start SMART NY, which comprises several community-based groups advocating for criminal justice reform in the state.

Overall, the rate was 110 arrests per 100,000 residents in Suffolk and 130 arrests per 100,000 in Nassau in 2017, the report said.

“Marijuana arrest rates for nonwhites was four times the arrest rates for whites across Long Island,” said Lisa Tyson, director of the Long Island Progressive Coalition, one of the advocacy groups. “Racial disparities are not only seen in arrests but they are also presented in prosecutions and how cases are charged by district attorney offices and carrying them into the courtroom.”

Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo has introduced a plan to legalize recreational statewide. He says legalization would help end "needless and unjust criminal convictions" for possession, which he said have affected minority communities disproportionately.

Across Long Island, various municipalities are hosting hearings and town hall meetings to consider the implications of legalizing the sale and recreational use of marijuana in their communities.

Headshot

Candice Ferrette covers Nassau County government and politics on Long Island. She has been a reporter at Newsday since 2011.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

Latest Long Island News

James Burke, left, former chief of the Suffolk Suffolk lawmakers vote to sue to recoup Burke salary
The Town of Riverhead and the Triple Five Town asks company to replace EPCAL official 
Nassau County Executive Laura Curran unveils parks revitalization Nassau: $15 million makeover for parks
Suffolk County District Attorney Timothy Sini discusses the DA: Ex-driver, aides charged with child abuse
Edward and Linda Mangano arrive at federal court Mangano jury deliberates for a third day
The Montaukett Indian Nation and some Montauk residents PSEG meets with residents on substation sites