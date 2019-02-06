Tensions over a statewide proposal to legalize recreational marijuana are expected to get an airing Wednesday night at a Nassau County legislative meeting.

Experts from government, law enforcement, schools, and drug rehabilitation centers are scheduled to speak at a hearing of the legislature's Health and Social Services Committee. The hearing is scheduled for 7 p.m. in the legislative chambers in Mineola.

Legalization of recreational marijuana is backed by Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo and leaders of the Democratic-led state Senate and Assembly.

But an increasing number of municipalities are considering restrictions that would confine marijuana sales to industrial or adult-use zones, and away from busy downtowns and residential areas.

Legis. Rose Marie Walker (R-Hicksville), Health and Social Services Committee chair, said the hearings would be fact-finding in nature. In an interview Tuesday, she discussed concerns about legalizing marijuana in the midst of an opioid epidemic.

“A lot of people are extremely worried and concerned. It's no secret that marijuana is really a gateway drug, and here we are fighting a horrible crisis," Walker said. "I want to hear if anyone's going to tell me, give information that this is a wonderful idea.”

Under Cuomo's proposal, counties and cities with more than 100,000 residents can opt-out of the program through passage of a local law. "Is that the direction we should be going in, [or] not be going in?" Walker said of opting out.

“I don't want to be sitting in my backyard and my neighbors are allowed to do whatever they want to do, and you have to deal with that," Walker said.

Nassau County Executive Laura Curran, a Democrat, said a county task force studying the potential impact of legalized pot sales will submit a report to her by March 15.

A subcommittee will focus on concerns from local towns cities, and villages. Other subcommittees will deal with small business, law enforcement and public safety, schools and public health.

“I formed this Task Force to pre-emptively ensure that our law enforcement, municipalities, schools, health officials, businesses, and residents are equipped with the tools and resources they need to be prepared for legalization,” Curran said in a statement.

“We are looking at all aspects of this issue," said Curran. "As always, my primary concern is the health and safety of our residents — especially our children.”

Legis. Joshua Lafazan of Woodbury, who caucuses with Democrats but has no party affiliation, said Tuesday he was, "eager and open to hearing suggestions from residents about steps Nassau County can take to protect quality of life, should marijuana legalization become a reality.”

He said he wants to hear suggestions for county bills that could deal with issues including allocation of marijuana sales tax revenues and banning marijuana sales near houses of worship and schools.