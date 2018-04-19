Suffolk lawmakers on Thursday approved a $10 million settlement for Martin Tankleff, whose conviction for killing his parents was overturned by an appellate court in 2007.

The Legislature’s Ways and Means Committee voted 5-0 for the settlement, which was recommended by the county executive’s office.

“We have to consider the exposure to taxpayers to large verdicts. This seemed like a fair settlement,” said committee chairwoman Bridget Fleming (D-Noyac).

Committee members discussed the settlement in an hour-long closed door executive session. Large settlements typically are bonded, and the full Legislature would have to vote to approve borrowing.

Tankleff was sentenced to 50 years to life in prison after he was convicted of bludgeoning and stabbing his parents, Arlene and Seymour Tankleff, to death in their Belle Terre home in 1988 when he was 17.

The conviction was based largely on a confession written by Suffolk detectives, even though Tankleff refused to sign it and repudiated it almost immediately.

In 2007, an appellate court overturned his conviction, ruling that Suffolk County Court Judge Stephen Braslow did not properly consider new evidence brought forth by Tankleff’s legal team during a monthslong hearing.

Tankleffs filed a federal lawsuit against the county in 2009, claiming detectives who investigated the murder fabricated a false confession and suppressed evidence against him.

Get The 1600 newsletter Get our inside look at the White House and goings on in the Donald Trump administration. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Tankleff attorney Bruce Barket did not immediately respond to a request for comment Thursday.

County spokesman Jason Elan could not immediately be reached for comment.