This is our new look GIVE FEEDBACK
TODAY'S PAPER
Overcast 59° Good Afternoon
Overcast 59° Good Afternoon
Long IslandPolitics

Jack Martins, Laura Curran barrage voters with TV ads in Nassau

The Nassau County executive candidates expect to have spent $1 million each on TV ads by Election Day.

Candidates for Nassau County Executive, Democrat Laura Curran,

Candidates for Nassau County Executive, Democrat Laura Curran, and Republican Jack Martins during a debate hosted by News12 Long Island on Monday, Oct. 16, 2017 in Woodbury. Photo Credit: Howard Schnapp

By Paul LaRocco and Robert Brodsky  paul.larocco@newsday.com, robert.brodsky@newsday.com @paullarocco
Print See Comments
Share Tweet Share Email

As Jack Martins and Laura Curran, the major-party candidates for Nassau County executive, campaign in the final days before Tuesday’s election, they’re barraging voters with television ads saying the other will hike taxes or can’t be trusted to fight political corruption.

The spots are part of total TV spending that is expected to top $2 million over the course the monthslong race for the...

To Continue...

Already a Newsday or Optimum customer ?

Get unlimited digital access $1 for 4 Weeks

$0.99/Week Thereafter
Headshot

Paul LaRocco has written about Nassau County government and politics since 2014. Since starting at Newsday in late 2010, he has also covered Suffolk County and the Town of Oyster Bay.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter

Latest Long Island News

Shalane Flanagan of the United States celebrates winning 1st American since '77 wins NY marathon women's race
Suffolk County police at the scene of a Man struck, killed in hit-and-run, police say
Nataysia Dingle, 30, of Bay Shore, left, and Cops: 2 charged in thefts at HomeGoods stores
Ghirmay Ghebreslassie of Eritrea leads the pack in NYC Marathon underway with high security
Mostly cloudy, light rain expected for Long Island LI weather: Cloudy, damp with temps in 60s
The Finish Line of the New York City Officials: Beefed up security at NYC marathon