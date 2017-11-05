Jack Martins, Laura Curran barrage voters with TV ads in Nassau
The Nassau County executive candidates expect to have spent $1 million each on TV ads by Election Day.
As Jack Martins and Laura Curran, the major-party candidates for Nassau County executive, campaign in the final days before Tuesday’s election, they’re barraging voters with television ads saying the other will hike taxes or can’t be trusted to fight political corruption.
The spots are part of total TV spending that is expected to top $2 million over the course the monthslong race for the...
To Continue...
Already a Newsday or Optimum customer ?Log in
Get unlimited digital access $1 for 4 Weeks$0.99/Week Thereafter Subscribe