Work on an affordable housing development in East Northport that's been debated for four decades could begin as soon as early next year, Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone announced Wednesday.

Bellone made the announcement before signing legislation committing more than $2.5 million in infrastructure funding for the Matinecock Court development.

The project will cost a total of $66 million, Bellone said.

The project now has secured all the permits, approvals and funding needed for construction to begin.

"With what we do today we're making it easier to live on Long Island," Bellone said.

The project, first proposed in 1978, has faced intense local opposition, sparking two lawsuits against the Town of Huntington.

Housing Help Inc, a Greenlawn-based nonprofit that originally backed the development, and the Huntington branch of the NAACP sued over violations of the Federal Fair Housing Act.

The NAACP case made it to the U.S. Supreme Court, which upheld a lower-court ruling allowing the Matinecock project to go forward. The Housing Help case was settled.