Two millennials battle in 17th Assembly District

A special election in the predominantly Republican 17th Assembly District features two millennial candidates who are spotlighting issues affecting an emerging bloc of young voters: Nassau County’s opioid epidemic and its lack of affordable housing.

They grew up near each other, worked for their local political organizations and are establishing roots in homes a few doors or blocks from where they were raised.

The April 24 special election is to replace Republican Thomas McKevitt of East Meadow, who became a Nassau County legislator Jan. 1.

Republican John Mikulin, 30, a Bethpage native who lives with his wife a few blocks from his childhood home, said he wants to address the county’s growing opioid crisis.

“It’s an epidemic that has to stop,” said Mikulin, a deputy Hempstead Town attorney who wants insurance companies to expand resources for recovering addicts.

Democrat Matthew Malin, 25, a clerk to the Nassau County Board of Elections’ Democratic commissioner, lives with his wife in Seaford, two doors from his childhood home. Among his legislative priorities is working to secure more affordable housing.

“A lot of my friends went away to school and weren’t able to come home to high enough paying jobs that they were able to afford a place of their own in Nassau County,” said Malin, who wants to explore state legislation to increase the stock of affordable housing in commercial areas.

The district includes parts of East Meadow, Levittown, Plainedge, Massapequa and South Farmingdale.

Among the district’s more than 93,000 active registered voters, there are 37,444 Republicans, 28,616 Democrats and 22,056 voters not affiliated with a political party, according to state records. Others belong to minor parties.

Mikulin has $9,365.20 in cash on hand, according to 11-day pre-election day filings with the state.

While Malin’s financial disclosure reports show no financial activity, he said he held a fundraiser Monday after the filing deadline that raised about $4,300, and has about $3,000 in cash on hand.

Malin, who ran unsuccessfully for Assembly against McKevitt in 2016, said he hoped to benefit from voters’ opposition to GOP President Donald Trump.

“I think in 2016, specifically in my district, there were a lot of Democrats that had their qualms about voting for Hillary Clinton,” Malin said.

“I believe that a lot more Democrats are more engaged than they were, and they’re engaged more in special elections, specifically,” he said. “It’s giving people the opportunity to have their voice heard at a different time than normal.”

Nassau Democratic chairman Jay Jacobs said that despite Democrats’ unhappiness with Trump, “it would be a big surprise if Matt were to pull out a win just because of the nature of that district. It’s never been Democratic. Never.” But, “that said, if Malin wins, I’ll be at the front of the line taking credit.”

Mikulin said he’s not concerned with the national political climate. “As a state representative, I’m concentrating on Albany, I’m concentrating on the budget,” he said.

But Mikulin said, “it’s wonderful that my generation is getting out, participating in our local representation and our local government. The truth of the matter is there’s a place for people of all generations, whether it’s younger or older.”

Nassau Republican chairman Joseph Mondello, who is awaiting U.S. Senate confirmation to serve as ambassador to Trinidad and Tobago, said Mikulin has done “a very good job in getting around. He’s young and inexperienced, and I think that’s good . . . in the sense of having been involved in politics. Politics in general has a lot of people that have been around for a while, including yours truly. And frankly, I think change is good and healthy.”