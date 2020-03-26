TODAY'S PAPER
53° Good Afternoon
NEWSDAY DEALS
SEARCH
YOU ARE A DEALS MEMBERVIEW DEALS
53° Good Afternoon
Long IslandPolitics

Stony Brook University names Maurie McInnis as new president

By Candice Ferrette candice.ferrette@newsday.com @candiceferrette
Print

Stony Brook University has named a new president, Maurie McInnis, a cultural historian who serves as executive vice president and provost of the University of Texas at Austin.

The appointment was announced Thursday afternoon following the approval of the SUNY board of trustees. McInnis will start July 1.

McInnis will become the sixth president of Long Island’s largest university and second largest employer.

McInnis is the second woman to lead the public institution and succeeds former president Samuel L. Stanley, a biomedical researcher who stepped down in May 2019 to become the president of Michigan State University.

“It is now as important as ever to support all our campuses with strong and proven leaders who can quickly navigate challenges, such as the impact of the Coronavirus, and keep our students on a path to the world class higher education they expect,” said SUNY Chairman Meryl Tisch.

“Dr. Maurie McInnis has demonstrated experience and the characteristics of such a leader, and we are entrusting her to lead and inspire the students and faculty of Stony Brook University for years to come,” Tisch said.

Check back for more updates to this developing story.

Candice Ferrette poses for an employee headshot at

Candice Ferrette covers Nassau County government and politics on Long Island. She has been a reporter at Newsday since 2011.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

Latest Long Island News

Dr. Joshua Kugler, (left) Chair of Emergency Services Coronavirus on Long Island: See live updates
Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo at the Jacob Javits Cuomo warns of widespread cuts to schools, others
Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo, seen on Thursday in Cuomo: More than 37,000 positive for coronavirus in NY, including over 6,000 on LI; 4 new Long Island deaths
Packets of tablets that contain chloroquine and hydroxychloroquine. Cuomo limits prescriptions for two drugs to active virus cases
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Coronavirus: Your questions answered
The Shinnecock Indian Nation warns about the 14-day 5 East End towns to seek limits on travel from NYC, official says
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search