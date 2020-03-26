Stony Brook University has named a new president, Maurie McInnis, a cultural historian who serves as executive vice president and provost of the University of Texas at Austin.

The appointment was announced Thursday afternoon following the approval of the SUNY board of trustees. McInnis will start July 1.

McInnis will become the sixth president of Long Island’s largest university and second largest employer.

McInnis is the second woman to lead the public institution and succeeds former president Samuel L. Stanley, a biomedical researcher who stepped down in May 2019 to become the president of Michigan State University.

“It is now as important as ever to support all our campuses with strong and proven leaders who can quickly navigate challenges, such as the impact of the Coronavirus, and keep our students on a path to the world class higher education they expect,” said SUNY Chairman Meryl Tisch.

“Dr. Maurie McInnis has demonstrated experience and the characteristics of such a leader, and we are entrusting her to lead and inspire the students and faculty of Stony Brook University for years to come,” Tisch said.

