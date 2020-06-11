New York 5th Congressional District

Gregory Meeks

Democrat

Background: Meeks, 66, of St. Albans, Queens, is seeking a 12th term in Congress. Meeks represents New York's 5th Congressional District, which covers southeast Queens, along with Elmont, North Valley Stream, and Inwood. In 2019, Meeks was elected chairman of the Queens Democratic Party. In Congress, Meeks serves on the House Foreign Affairs Committee; is vice chairman of the NATO Parliamentary Assembly Economics and Security Commitee; and is a senior member of the House Financial Services Committee, where he serves as chair of the Subcommittee on Consumer Protection and Financial Institutions. That committee oversees financial regulators. Meeks is a graduate of Adelphi University in Garden City and earned his law degree from Howard University in Washington D.C.

Issues: Meeks says a core priority of his is to focus on small, minority, and women-owned businesses. He has touted his support toward efforts to modernize Kennedy Airport, and to continuously fund the National Flood Insurance Program, which has been used to help victims of superstorm Sandy on Long Island. Meeks helped to draft the Dodd-Frank Wall Street Reform Act, in the aftermath of the 2008 financial crisis. Meeks said he has held accountable the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau and has served as a watchdog for underserved communities, highlighting modern-day redlining practices and the lack of banking in minority communities.