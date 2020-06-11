Representative 2nd Congressional District — Republican primary

MICHAEL LIPETRI

Republican

BACKGROUND: LiPetri, 29, has been a state assemblyman since January 2019. An attorney, he previously served stints with the New York City Law Department and a private firm. He graduated from the State University of New York at Albany and the Albany Law School of Union University.

ISSUES: The South Farmingdale Republican says his priorities include law enforcement, taxes, education, health care and immigration. Like his opponent, he favors restoring the federal state and local tax (SALT) deduction. He touts his votes to ban products containing 1,4 dioxane, and his proposals to make resisting arrest a felony and expand career and technical education programs in high schools. He scored 80 out of 100 on latest Conservative Party score card. Without endorsements from major GOP figures, LiPetri casts himself as the outsider bucking party leaders.