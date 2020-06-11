New York Third Congressional District

MICHAEL WEINSTOCK

Democratic

BACKGROUND: Weinstock, 48, of Great Neck, is making his first run for public office. Weinstock served as a volunteer firefighter in Great Neck for 11 years and as an assistant district attorney in the special victim’s bureau in Brooklyn for five years. After a year at a nonprofit in New Zealand, Weinstock worked at law firms in Manhattan and Port Washington, and now has a solo practice in Great Neck. He graduated from the University of Iowa and St. Johns School of Law.

ISSUES: Weinstock says he hopes to become the first 9/11 firefighter elected to Congress, and the first openly gay member of the Long Island congressional delegation. His issues range from Democratic mainstream to the left. He supports gun safety legislation, LGBT rights, better care for veterans and unions. Weinstock said he is a strong supporter of Israel and is pleased the U.S. moved its embassy to Jerusalem. He prioritizes reducing school loans for graduates who work in public service, citizenship for DREAMERS, and ensuring New York gets back in federal aid what it delivers in federal taxes. He supports Medicare for all with a four-year phase in and the Green New Deal. Weinstock proposes to demilitarize police departments while investing heavily in officer training. He said he strongly supports the sweeping anti-racial profiling and chokehold-banning bill called the Justice in Policing Act introduced by congressional Democrats.