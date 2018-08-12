TODAY'S PAPER
73° Good Morning
73° Good Morning
Long IslandPolitics

Mike Yacubich thrown of GOP primary ballot in 2nd Assembly District

Yacubich has filed suit to overturn a decision by the Suffolk Board of Elections that removed him from the primary ballot against Assemb. Anthony H. Palumbo (R-New Suffolk).

By David M. Schwartz david.schwartz@newsday.com
Print

For want of an initial, the race was lost — unless a judge steps in.

Republican Assembly hopeful Mike Yacubich filed a lawsuit last week to overturn a decision by the Suffolk County Board of Elections that removed him from the primary ballot against Assemb. Anthony H. Palumbo (R-New Suffolk).

Yacubich gathered signatures to qualify for the September primary as “Mike Yacubich,” listing his Shoreham address. But both Michael B. Yacubich, the candidate, and Michael V. Yacubich, his son, are registered to vote at the address.

“The candidate’s choice to use an informal name while there are two people with the same name at the same address, leads to voter confusion,” Republican Commissioner Nicholas LaLota said in an interview. He and Democratic Commissioner Anita Katz upheld the objection to Yacubich’s petition.

Yacubich, an accountant and Rocky Point Fire Department chief, said he followed state guidelines and lawyers' advice when preparing petitions, which allows the use of informal names.

“It was very professionally done,” he said. His challenge to the Board of Election decision will be heard Tuesday  in state Supreme Court.

Yacubich said his son has not lived with him for at least a year and a half.

“They probably would’ve found some reason to try and keep me off the ballot,” he said. “What we’re trying to do is give the voters of the district some options.”

Palumbo said whether Yacubich is on the ballot or not, “I’m really running on my record. I think I’ve had some good success in my first few years of office.”

Rona Smith of Greenport, chairwoman of the Southold Town Housing Advisory Commission, is the Democratic candidate in the 2nd District race.

David M. Schwartz

Latest Long Island News

Kidsday reporter Anthony Zaino at Lego Live in Lego Live was an awesome show
Gerard McCaffery, CEO of MercyFirst, a not-for-profit human Six migrant kids still in LI shelter
Amityville Police Chief Glenn Slack during a meeting Village's top cop in line for 11 percent raise
Turkeys, deer, foxes and ospreys visit the land $420,000 LI cottage faces nature preserve
Turkeys, deer, foxes and ospreys visit the land $420,000 LI cottage faces nature preserve
The former armory in Huntington Station will be Huntington Town revokes contract with architects