Anti-Trump Republicans at leadoff of parade for Biden

Following the elephants

Anti-Trump Republicans are a minority within the party, but they are a loud one. The Lincoln Project, whose backers include Kellyanne Conway's husband George, have gotten under President Donald Trump's skin with its savage ads against him.

The Democratic National Convention lined up four GOP veterans of note to speak at Monday's opening of the convention in support of Joe Biden and against the Republican incumbent. Former Ohio Gov. John Kasich told The New York Times "it’s the soul of our country that is being damaged" by Trump's reign.

Also on the program was former New Jersey Gov. Christine Todd Whitman and former Hewlett-Packard CEO Meg Whitman. An unexpected addition announced Monday was Susan Molinari, a former Staten Island congresswoman who in 1996 delivered the keynote speech at the 1996 Republican convention.

But the biggest surprise Monday — with genuine shock value — came in a video made for Republican Voters Against Trump by Miles Taylor, who served from 2017 and 2019 as a top official at the Department of Homeland Security, including as chief of staff. Trump is "dangerous" for America and "actively doing damage to our national security," he said.

"What we saw week in and week out, for me, after two and a half years in that administration, was terrifying," Taylor said. "We would go in to try to talk to them about a pressing national security, cyberattack, terrorism threat. He wasn't interested in those things. To him, they weren't priorities."

Taylor accuses Trump of directing FEMA to withhold disaster funding "to people whose houses had burned down from a wildfire because he was so rageful that people in the state of California didn't support him." He wanted to expand the family separation policies at the border "and have a deliberate policy of ripping children away from their parents." When officials pushed back on many Trump demands as illegal or unfeasible, Taylor said Trump responded by citing "magical authorities" he claimed to have as president.

Taylor, endorsing Biden despite policy differences, also wrote a Washington Post op-ed and said Trump "has governed by whim, political calculation and self-interest." White House senior adviser Jared Kushner dismissed Taylor in a CNN interview later Monday as "a nice kid" who wasn't up to the job.

A little tense under big tent

Bringing Republicans and Democratic progressives together behind Biden doesn't mean they're going to start singing Kumbaya together, even virtually.

Kasich in a BuzzFeed interview depicted Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez as a voice on the "extreme" of the Democratic Party who gets "outsized publicity."

the Bronx congresswoman struck back in a pair of tweets attacking his record against legal abortion and fights against unions. "It’s great that Kasich has woken up & realized the importance of supporting a Biden-Harris ticket. I hope he gets through to GOP voters. Yet also, something tells me a Republican who fights against women’s rights doesn’t get to say who is or isn’t representative of the Dem party," she wrote.

Meanwhile, Trump won't be without at least one longtime Democrat in his corner. Former Gov. Rod Blagojevich of Illinois, who prison sentence for corruption was commuted by Trump in February, is speaking at a Republican watch party Aug. 27 there for the president's acceptance speech.

Janison: What the whole world's watching

Not since the 1968 Democratic convention in Chicago has daily strife outside the nominating proceedings so dramatically upstaged and transformed either party’s main event, writes Newsday's Dan Janison.

Fifty-two years ago. the heartbreaking U.S. body counts and turmoil resulted from the Vietnam War. This time they come from COVID-19. On Monday, the surrounding drama was further symbolized by an abbreviated schedule and the ghost-town look outside what would have been the Democrats' convention site in Milwaukee.

Even before he took the virtual DNC stage on Monday, Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo gave the gist of his political message: " "COVID in many ways was the symptom and not the illness. The COVID virus showed us how weak we were … and how divided we were."

And so the substance of the election has everything to do with the crisis at hand, just as the 1968 election was inextricable from Vietnam. Demonstrators back then chanted "The whole world's watching." Now as then, the world is watching much more than the party proceedings.

Trump: I'm putting zip in mail

As stories mount about delayed deliveries amid Trump's squeeze on the U.S. Postal Service, the president insisted Monday: “I have encouraged everybody: Speed up the mail, not slow the mail.”

That doesn't seem to square with his comments last week that he opposed emergency funding for the post office as part of his fight against expanded mail-in voting. As Post Office cost-cutting upsets delivery times, NBC News reports fresh accounts from veterans of mail-order prescription drugs arriving weeks late. Critics accuse Trump, who baselessly charges mail-in voting would cause massive fraud, of trying to undermine confidence that balloting by mail would meet deadlines.

Embattled Postmaster General Louis DeJoy agreed to testify next Monday before Congress, along with the chairman of the Postal Service board of governors. Pelosi cut short lawmakers' summer recess with a vote expected Saturday on legislation that would prohibit changes at the agency and provide $25 billion to make up for losses aggravated by the pandemic.

Several individuals, including candidates for public office, sued Trump, the Postal Service and DeJoy in Manhattan Federal Court on Monday to ensure adequate funding for postal operations. Rep. Tom Suozzi (D-Glen Cove) and postal union representatives said Monday outside the Melville USPS processing center that Long Island’s mail has already been delayed by overtime reductions, scheduling changes and removal of equipment. See Newsday's story by Rachelle Blidner.

Poll: Fewer counting on count

American voters are significantly less confident in the accuracy of the presidential vote count than they were four years ago, and their plans for how to cast their own ballots differ widely based on which candidate they support, according to an NBC News/Wall Street Journal poll.

The poll finds a 45%-45% split among voters over whether they are confident that the results of the election will be counted accurately. In 2016, 34% expressed doubts.

Supporters of Biden are significantly more likely than Trump backers to say they plan to vote by mail, and to trust the tally of mailed votes

Coming Tuesday

With the Statue of Liberty as his backdrop, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, will deliver remarks at the virtual Democratic National Convention on the second night of the convention Tuesday.

Also, from her home in the Bronx, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez will address Democrats in a 60-second video much like the short social-media dispatches she regularly shares with her six million Instagram followers.

The headliners will be former President Bill Clinton and Jill Biden, the candidate's wife. For more on the Day 2 program and what is says about the party's efforts to portray unity between its moderate and progressive wings, see Newsday's story by Laura Figueroa Hernandez.

More coronavirus news

See a roundup of the latest pandemic developments from Long Island and beyond from Newsday staff, written by Lisa L. Colangelo and Laura Albanese. For a full list of Newsday's coronavirus stories, click here.

What else is happening: