Monica Martinez to seek Tom Croci state Senate seat

The Democratic Suffolk County legislator will announce her candidacy for the Third District seat Thursday.

Suffolk County Legis. Monica Martinez (D-Brentwood) will seek

Suffolk County Legis. Monica Martinez (D-Brentwood) will seek the New York State Senate seat that Republican Tom Croci is vacating. Photo Credit: James Escher

By Rick Brand rick.brand@newsday.com @newsdaybrand
Suffolk County Legis. Monica Martinez (D-Brentwood) will formally announce her candidacy Thursday for the open Third District state Senate seat from which GOP incumbent Tom Croci is retiring to rejoin the U.S. Navy.

Martinez will launch her candidacy flanked by Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo, Suffolk Democratic Chairman Richard Schaffer and Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone at the Portuguese-American Center in Brentwood at 4:30 p.m.

Word of Martinez’s impending announcement surfaced late Tuesday when Schaffer sent an email to party activists announcing the event. Schaffer disclosed only that there would be a major announcement about taking back the state Senate from Republicans.

Schaffer confirmed that Martinez had decided to make the run after meeting with her for 90 minutes Sunday, and holding further talks with her Tuesday. Cuomo had been lobbying Martinez to run for Croci’s seat.

“Monica is our future star who is the best person to represent the Long Island and working families,” said Schaffer. “And she’s tough enough to represent the Island against New York City interests and Assemb. Dean Murray’s tea party friends.”

Murray, a seven-year Assembly veteran, was named last week as the GOP senate candidate.

Murray, 53, of East Patchogue, reached in Albany, said Martinez “will be controlled by New York City interests and do just what Democrats did in 2009 and 2010 and use a Long Island Democrat to advance the New York City agenda . . . I will do all I can to make sure that doesn’t happen.”

While Schaffer had originally backed Nassau County correction officer Darrin Green for the race, Democratic Party sources say he is expected to withdraw from the race.

Martinez, 40, is a third-term Suffolk legislator and chairwoman of the Public Safety Committee. She was first elected in 2013 when she ousted incumbent Democratic Legis. Rick Montano in a party primary in the ninth legislative district. Before her election, Martinez worked as a teacher and an assistant principal in the Brentwood School District.

Rick Brand has covered Suffolk life, government and politics for 37 years.

