David Moog steps down as Nassau County assessor

Nassau County Assessor David Moog, who oversaw a major overhaul of the county's property tax system, will leave his post for health reasons and transition to a new advisory role in the budget office, officials announced Tuesday.

Nassau County Executive Laura Curran has appointed Robin Laveman, chairperson of the county Assessment Review Commission, which decides property assessment challenges, to replace Moog.

"Ms. Laveman is extremely qualified to take on this new role, having overhauled the Assessment Review Commission’s outdated operations and streamlining processes and procedures," Curran said. "She also ensured transparency and accessibility for residents by implementing various outreach and education opportunities."

Curran, a Democrat, will need the county Legislature to approve Laveman's appointment.

Majority Republicans who last year called for Moog's resignation over glitches in the reassessment process on Tuesday questioned Laveman's qualifications for the assessment post.

Republicans also renewed calls for creation of an elected assessor's positions.

"It is clear from the county executive’s attempt to appoint someone who lacks assessing experience and certifications, that the only question is whether Nassau’s Assessor will be elected and responsive to the people or a political appointee as the county executive wants," Presiding Officer Legis. Richard Nicolello (R-New Hyde Park) said.

"We again call on the county executive to let the people decide," Nicolello said.

Republicans hold a 11-8 majority on the county legislature.

The Curran administration has conducted the largest reassessment in a decade.

Curran says the program will help bring equity to a broken assessment system that rewarded property owners who challenged their values and imposed an unfair tax burden on those who didn’t.